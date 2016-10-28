Flow is simple project management software trusted by thousands of busy teams around the world. Teams choose Flow when spreadsheets, whiteboards and sticky notes aren’t enough, apps like Todoist and Trello are too lean, and tools like Wrike and Asana are overkill. Link your Flow and Slack teams to give your team a clear path from ‘Discussion’ to ‘Done’. With Flow and Slack, you can:

:link: Link Flow Teams or Projects to Slack channels to see Flow activity updates for

- Task Completions / Creations

- Due Date Changes

- Task Assignments

- Task Notes

- Task Section Changes

- Project Timeline Changes

:memo: Easily create public or private Flow Tasks in Slack

:speech_balloon: Attach Slack conversations to Flow Tasks

:bell: Subscribe to Tasks created in Slack to push updates to Flow’s Catch Up feed

:dart: Silence notifications with a Focus Mode timer from Flow or Slack For help getting set up, please visit our support center to learn more about:

Enabling Slack in Flow

Using /Flow commands in Slack Note: in order to use this app you must have a paid Flow account or be within the 15-day free trial period.