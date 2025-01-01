Slack for the tech industry

Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. The design of Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. It delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adheres to multiple compliance certifications and is GDPR-compliant.



In addition, Slack offers many security features – such as Enterprise Key Management – that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to receive an instant notification if a threat has been detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme.