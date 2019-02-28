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Outlook Calendar

More ways to use Microsoft Outlook Calendar in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Microsoft Outlook Calendar to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Microsoft Outlook Calendar:

New Microsoft Outlook calendar event

Fill out a form in Slack to create a new Microsoft Outlook calendar event

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions