Let your team know when you're busy and keep your calendar top of mind with up-to-date reminders in Slack. Available for Office 365 Outlook Calendar. Use Outlook Calendar in Slack to:

• Automatically sync your calendar to your Slack status to let your team know when you are in a meeting, out of the office, or working from home.

• See a holistic view of your daily schedule from Slack.

• Get notified when an event is starting soon, and join a Hangout, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams meeting directly from the calendar reminder in Slack.

• RSVP directly to event invitations, get updated when an event’s details change, and change your response as needed.

• Configure channel notifications for shared calendar events. Here are some details to bear in mind about status sync:

• Your status will not include the name of the meeting that you’re attending.

• You can remove or update your Slack status at any time – the Outlook Calendar app won’t override any status that you’ve set yourself.

• Only events that you accept will trigger a status update in Slack.

• Slack will only sync with the primary calendar for the Outlook account that you’ve connected.

• If there are overlapping events on your calendar, Slack will set your status to match the event that’s longer or that starts earlier. Notes:

• Outlook Calendar for Slack is only available for Office 365. The app is not supported for on-premise Microsoft Exchange customers.

• On-premise SharePoint installations or Office 365 plans hosted on a Microsoft national cloud deployment (including Office 365 U.S. Government, Office 365 Germany, and Office 365 operated by 21Vianet in China) are not supported. This app is subject to the Slack integration terms & conditions.