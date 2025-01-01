Why is Slack better than email?
When it comes to Slack vs email, Slack comes out on top for bringing together everything that the modern business needs to get things done.
It’s not that email is broken – it’s limited
Email is useful for sending and receiving information. Slack provides an intuitive platform to do all the other things needed to move work forwards. Slack is a rich interface for collaboration, transparent file sharing and app integrations, while powering productivity with AI.
‘You can’t have a good conversation over email – it’s not quick enough. Coming together in Slack channels allows us to easily discuss day-to-day management topics. That’s invaluable.’
What Slack offers compared to email
Slack isn’t just a tool for sending messages. It’s a place where work flows between all your teams, tools, customers and partners – wherever and whenever you’re working.
TRANSPARENCY
When your teams work in Slack, all their conversations, files and apps become useful context that is searchable by people and AI. No more need to forward a lot of emails to the new person joining the project.
COLLABORATION
File sharing, calls, clips and more are all built into Slack along with real-time messaging, so your teams can truly work together however you work best. Plus, Slack brings internal and external teams together across locations, time zones and working styles, instead of confining work to email’s siloed communication.
INTEGRATIONS
Connect over 2,600 apps to Slack – whether that’s your calendar or the tools that you use every day – and never forget an attachment again.
ORCHESTRATION
Bring the agents in Salesforce and your favourite apps together into a work operating system that allows them to get work done on your behalf.
AUTOMATION
In Slack, you can turn routine meetings and tasks such as huddle meetings, approvals and requests into automated workflows to reduce the back-and-forth.
SECURITY
Collaborating in email opens up the risk of spam and phishing. Slack brings together enterprise-grade security and compliance standards for secure work.
How to switch from email to Slack
Sign up
Create a new Slack workspace in a matter of minutes. It’s free to try for teams of any size.
Invite your colleagues
Slack is better together (no, really, it’s a bit underwhelming by yourself), and it’s easy to invite your team.
Pick up exactly where you left off
Try bringing an email into Slack, and continue the conversation. Your team/boss will thank you.
Top five tips for getting started in Slack
Frequently asked questions
Slack organises conversations into channels, where everyone can come together in one place to share ideas, make decisions and move work forwards. It helps teams to operate faster and stay in sync, wherever they are.
With Slack Connect (available in paid subscriptions), you can also improve how you communicate with partners, vendors, clients and more, by bringing your conversations directly into Slack.
Yes. Security at Slack is extremely important to us. You can trust Slack to keep your workspace’s information secure. For more information on how we keep your data secure, please review our security practices.
Group direct messages in Slack can include up to nine people. Group DMs work well for one-off conversations that don’t require an entire channel of people to weigh in – but if you ever need more than nine people, just create a channel!
Yes, Slack can help you to keep all your work communication – including emails – in one place. Learn how to send emails to Slack.