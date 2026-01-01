Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Add people to a channel
Slack organizes conversations into dedicated spaces called
channels. Add people to channels to bring the right people and information in your workspace together in one place (for people outside your company, learn how to use Slack Connect to invite them to a channel).
Add people to a channel
You can add up to 1,000 people to a channel at once. For large groups, we recommend
copying a list of full names or email addresses from another channel in Slack or another service before following the steps below. If email addresses are hidden in member profiles, you won't be able to add people to channels using email addresses. Tip: To help onboard new members, owners and admins can set default channels for them to automatically join.
Desktop
Mobile
Open the channel you'd like to add people to.
Click the
member icon in the top right. Click
Add people. To add a few people, search for the members you'd like to add by name, email address, or
user group (if you're using a paid plan) and select them. To add a large group, paste the list of names or email addresses into the field. When you're done, click
Add.
Open the channel you’d like to add people to.
Tap the channel name at the top.
Tap
Add. To add a few people, search for the members you'd like to add by name or email address and select them. To add a large group, paste the list of names or email addresses into the field.
When you’re done, tap
Add. Tip: On paid plans, you can invite a usergroup to a channel on mobile with the /invite @[usergroup] slash command. Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, owners and admins with permission can add people to channels with channel management tools.
Who can use this feature?
All
members and Multi-Channel Guests
Available on
all plans Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!