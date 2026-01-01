To help onboard new members of your workspace, you can set default channels for them to automatically join. Default channels might include those related to company culture, policies, benefits, or anything else new members may need access to.

What to expect

You can only set public channels as default channels.

Members are automatically added to the #general channel and this can’t be changed.

Guests won’t be automatically added to default channels.

Note: Existing workspace members won't be automatically added to default channels when you set them.



Add default channels

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can set default channels for their workspace. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Default Channels, click Expand. Add channels you'd like new members to be added to by default. Click Save. Org level Org Owners and Admins can manage default channels for their org. To be set as a default channel, it must be public and an org-wide multi-workspace channel. An organization can have up to 25 default channels, and they can be set as optional or required. To add default channels, use the steps below: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Under Settings in the left column, click Channel Management. Under Default org-wide Channels, click Add a channel. Select a channel, then click Next. Choose if you'd like membership to be Optional or Required. Decide who can post in the channel. Then choose whether members can add threaded replies to messages posted in this channel. Click Next to review your changes. Click Save to finish. Note: When you create a new default org-wide channel, all members of your org will be added to the channel.

Workspace level Workspace Owners and Admins can set default channels for their workspace(s). From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. Next to Default Channels, click Expand. Add channels you'd like new members to join by default. Click Save to finish.

Tip: Default channels can be customized when sending invitations to your workspace. Read more about inviting new members for details.



Remove default channels

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can remove default channels from their workspace. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. Next to Default Channels, click Expand. Click the small white x to the right of a channel name to remove it. Click Save to finish. Org level Org Owners and Admins can edit or remove default channels for their org. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Under Settings in the left column, click Channel Management. Under Default org-wide channels, hover over a channel, then click the three dots icon to the right. Click Edit channel settings and make the adjustments you'd like. Click Next to review your changes. Click Save to finish.

Workspace level Workspace Owners and Admins can remove default channels from their workspace(s). From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. Next to Default Channels, click Expand. Click the small white x to the right of a channel name to remove it. Click Save to finish.