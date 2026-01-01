Guest roles let you work with people — like contractors, interns, or clients — that only have limited access to your company's Slack workspace. Guests are only available on Slack's paid plans.



Guests vs. Slack Connect

Inviting guests to your workspace means your company is responsible for paying for their account. Guest accounts are useful if you’re working with an external contractor who doesn’t have their own workspace, or if you need to be able to add and remove them from specific channels in your workspace.

If the person you want to add also uses Slack at their company, try using Slack Connect instead to collaborate together from your separate workspaces.

Learn more about the difference between Slack Connect and guest accounts.



Guests vs. Frontline Members

Frontline Member accounts are designed for employees of your company who don’t need the full breadth of Slack features, but who need access to more than a single channel.

Learn more about the difference between Frontline Members and guest accounts.



Billing for guests

Guest accounts are available only on paid plans. There are two types of guest roles:

Multi-Channel Guests have access to only the channels you specify. They're billed as regular members and can be added to an unlimited number of channels.

have access to only the channels you specify. They're billed as regular members and can be added to an unlimited number of channels. Single-Channel Guests are free and can only access one channel. For every paid active member in your workspace, you can add up to 5 guests. For example, if you have 10 members, you can invite up to 50 Single-Channel Guests.

Manage guest accounts

Invite a new guest

Workspace Owners and Admins can invite guests to a workspace, but members can submit requests to invite guests. Learn more about invitations.



Convert a member to a guest

Workspace Owners and Admins can switch any member to a guest role. Learn how to change a member’s role.



Set automatic deactivations for guests

Workspace Owners and Admins can determine how long guests will have access to a workspace. You can do the following:

Automatically deactivate a guest after a certain amount of time

Set a custom deactivation date

Allow a guest to have access indefinitely

Five days before deactivation, the guest and the Owner or Admin who set the date will get a reminder. The Owner or Admin can choose to extend the time limit if needed.

Note: Multi-Channel Guest accounts with a time limit are still billed like regular members. If they're only active during a portion of your workspace's billing cycle, we'll deposit prorated credits to your account.

Manage access to channels

Guests must be added to channels in your Slack workspace. Here’s how to manage which channels a guest can access:

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage members from the menu. Click the three dots icon next to the member you'd like to edit. For a Single-Channel Guest, click Edit channel and change their current channel. For Multi-Channel Guests, click Edit channels. Click Add, then check the box next to the channels they'll have access to. To remove them from a channel, check the box next to the channel, then click Remove.

Members can add Multi-Channel Guests to additional private channels after they've joined the workspace. They can also request to add Single-Channel Guests to additional channels. Only Workspace Owners and Admins can manage Multi-Channel Guests' public channel access and Single-Channel Guests' channel access.

Tip: Multi-Channel Guests have a square shape next to their names, while Single-Channel Guests have a triangle.

View guest profiles in your workspace directory

When you add a guest to your workspace, a new profile will auto-populate in your directory with the following information:

Which Workspace Owner or Admin invited the guest

Which channel(s) the guest has access to

If a time limit is set, the date a guest account will be deactivated



View a guest's profile

From your desktop, click Directories at the top of the sidebar. From the People tab, type a guest’s name, display name, job title, or email address in the Search field. Click Filters and select Guests from the Account type drop-down menu to browse all guests. Click the guest’s profile picture to open the profile and view more options.

Note: Guest profile fields aren't available on Slack's mobile apps.

Permissions for guests

Understand what guests have permission to do in Slack. Or, visit Permissions by role in Slack for more.

✓ - Available

◼ - Available only if a Workspace Owner chooses

*A guest can only start a DM with a member who's in the same channel(s). But a member can start a DM with any guest, even if they're not in the same channel. On Grid, members must share workspace membership with a guest to start a DM with them. Changing a guest's channel membership or role doesn't end existing DMs.

†Workflow managers can adjust the permissions on a workflow to only allow specific people to find and use it. A guest can only run workflows they have permission to use, and can't run workflows with steps containing features that are unavailable to them (like creating channels).