The AI features built into Slack, backed by the knowledge in your workspace, are here to help you and your team work more productively. Try it out by using AI to take notes during a huddle with your team or starting a conversation with Slackbot, your personal AI agent.



What to expect



Feature availability by plan

*Members with access to Slackbot will see Ask Slackbot instead of Explain, and search answers will come from Slackbot.

Note: Customers on the Free and Pro plans may have access to Slackbot through a limited preview.



Summarize conversations

Get up to speed more quickly in any channel, direct message (DM), or thread. Whether you’re joining a new channel, returning from time off, or catching up on a fast-moving discussion, AI can summarize conversations in seconds.

Summarize a channel or DM

You can summarize just your unread messages, the last seven days, or a custom date range (desktop only).

Desktop Mobile Open the channel or DM you'd like to summarize. Click the three dots icon at the top of the conversation and select Summarize channel or Summarize conversation. Choose an option to generate your summary, which will appear when it's ready. If you'd like, click the More details icon to view the summary's sources. Open the channel or DM you'd like to summarize. Tap Summarize in the top right. Choose an option to generate your summary. When it's ready, you’ll see a badge on the Summarize icon. Tap it to view your summary.



Summarize a thread

Desktop Mobile Open the thread you'd like to summarize. Click the Summarize button at the top of the thread. Your summary will appear when it's ready. If you'd like, click the More details icon to view the summary's sources. Open the thread you'd like to summarize. Tap Summarize in the top right. When your summary is ready, you’ll see a badge on the Summarize icon. Tap it to view your summary.

Note: Summaries can take longer to generate for larger time frames or message histories. We’ll notify you when your summary is ready, so feel free to take a break or move on to other work in the meantime.



Search for information

Automatic search filtering

Slack AI will automatically apply the right search filters to natural language queries (like “slides Sarah made for the marketing meeting last week”) to surface relevant messages.

From your desktop, click the search bar at the top of Slack. Type what you're looking for and press Enter. Next to Search details at the top of the search results page, you’ll see which filters were applied. Click Filters to adjust the results, or enter another search to try again.



Get answers

Ask a question in your own words and get a concise answer based on relevant information in Slack, rather than sifting through search results.

Desktop Mobile Click the search bar at the top of Slack. Type your question and press Enter. AI answers will appear at the top of your search results. Answers include citations that refer to the source messages or files that informed them. Hover over a citation to preview the source, or click on it to view the message or file. To share a helpful answer with others, click Share. Review the answer, then click Share anyway to send it to a channel or DM. Tap the search bar at the top of Slack. Type your question and tap Search or the magnifying glass icon on your device's keyboard AI answers will appear at the top of your search results. Answers include citations that refer to the source messages or files that informed them, and you can tap a citation to view the sources.

Tip: Org Owners and Org Admins can enable enterprise search to include content and information from other sources (like Google Drive, GitHub, and more) in search results.

Note: Search answers generated by Slackbot don't count towards your message limit, but any followup messages you send will.



Explain messages

If you come across a message that contains lots of acronyms or covers a complex topic, ask AI to explain it. Explanations break messages down to help you understand their meaning and context, and are not visible to anyone else.

Desktop Mobile In any conversation, hover over a message. Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner of the message, then select Explain message. Your explanation will open to the right of the message. Click Sources to view any messages and files referenced in the answer, or click Share to forward your explanation to others. Open any conversation. Long press a message, then tap Explain Message. Your explanation will open below the message. Tap Share to forward it to others.

Note: You can also get explanations for JPG, PNG, and GIF images up to 4 MB in size and PDFs up to 10 MB in size.



Recap what you missed

Get caught up after some time away from Slack with a customized summary of your unread channels. With recaps, you can get automated daily summaries for channels that you’re interested in keeping tabs on but don’t want to interrupt you throughout your workday.

When you set up your recap for the first time, Slack will recommend a few channels that you visit often, but don’t tend to participate in, that you might want to include.

Once you review which channels to include and turn recaps on, you can mute those channels to keep your sidebar tidy, or unmute the conversations you'd like to continue keeping a closer eye on.

You’ll get a new recap every morning with what you missed from the previous day. If you’re away for a longer period of time, your recap will cover however many days you were gone.

If you open your recap more than once a day, you can refresh to see any new updates.



Read your recap

Desktop Mobile Click Recap in the sidebar. Review your recap. Click More details to review a recap’s sources, or click the three dots icon next to any channel to remove it from future recaps. From the Home tab, tap Recap. Review your recap. Tap a message to view more details, including the recap's sources. To remove a channel from future recaps, tap the arrow icon next to the channel name and select Remove from Recap.



Manage your recap

You can add or remove conversations in your recap anytime, and decide which channels should be muted.

From your desktop, click Recap in the sidebar. Click Manage Recap in the top right. To add conversations to your recap, search for and select the channel you’d like to add. To remove conversations, uncheck the boxes next to the channels you no longer want to include. Mute or unmute channels by clicking the toggle. Click Save.



Summarize files

When you share certain text-based files (.pdf, .docx, .pptx, and .xlsx) in channels or DMs, Slack will automatically summarize the file.

Summaries are only available for files that are accessible to everyone and will appear below a file with a Summarize icon.

icon. To view a more detailed summary, hover over a file and select View summary. To translate a file summary into your default translation language, click Translate.



Manage your file summaries

You can decide whether to display file summaries. If you turn file summaries off, they won’t be generated for any files you add to Slack, and you won’t see summaries for others’ files.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click Preferences. Select AI. Below File summaries, choose whether you’d like to summarize files you upload and display summaries for files that other people upload.



Translate messages

Use AI to translate messages in Slack written in another language. First, set your translation language, and then select a message to translate.

Set your translation language

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click Preferences. Select Language & region. Below Translation language, choose the default language you’d like to translate messages to.



Translate a message

Once you’ve set a translation language, you can translate messages in Slack. Translations are only visible to you, so other people will always see the original message.