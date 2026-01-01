The AI features built into Slack, backed by the knowledge in your workspace, are here to help you and your team work more productively. Try it out by using AI to take notes during a huddle with your team or starting a conversation with Slackbot, your personal AI agent.



What to expect

The AI features available to you depend on your Slack subscription, your role (member or guest) and whether your admins have restricted access.

AI-generated responses only include information available to you (like messages and other content from public channels, and any private channels and direct messages that you belong to). Data from connected sources, like Salesforce, will be included in Slackbot responses and enterprise search results.

Slack is committed to data security and privacy, and upholding these commitments is fundamental to everything that we do. Visit Security for AI features in Slack for an overview, and read more about the Slack AI Guardrails.



Feature availability by subscription

*Members’ ability to submit feedback to Slack on AI responses is blocked in some workspaces or Enterprise organisations by default. Owners and admins in these workspaces or orgs can override this setting to allow feedback submissions.

**Slackbot may be available to preview in a limited capacity for workspaces on the free and Pro subscriptions.

Note: If you're on the legacy version of Business+ or the Enterprise Grid subscription without the Slack AI add-on, you'll only have access to the Pro features listed above. For more details, visit Updates to feature availability and pricing for Slack subscriptions.



Summarise conversations

Get up to speed more quickly in any channel, direct message (DM) or thread. Whether you’re joining a new channel, returning from time off or catching up on a fast-moving discussion, AI can summarise conversations in seconds.

Summarise a channel or DM

You can summarise just your unread messages, the last seven days or a custom date range (desktop only).

Desktop Mobile Open the channel or DM you'd like to summarise. Click the three dots icon at the top of the conversation and select Summarise channel or Summarise conversation. Choose an option to generate your summary, which will appear when it's ready. If you like, click the More details icon to view the summary's sources. Open the channel or DM you'd like to summarise. Tap Summarise in the top right. Choose an option to generate your summary. When it's ready, you’ll see a badge on the Summarise icon. Tap it to view your summary.



Summarise a thread

Desktop Mobile Open the thread that you'd like to summarise. Click the Summarise button at the top of the threads. Your summary will appear when it's ready. If you like, click the More details icon to view the summary's sources. Open the thread that you'd like to summarise. Tap Summarise in the top right. When your summary is ready, you’ll see a badge on the Summarise icon. Tap it to view your summary.

Note: Summaries can take longer to generate for larger time frames or message histories. We’ll notify you when your summary is ready, so feel free to take a break or move on to other work in the meantime.

Tip: On mobile, pinch a channel or thread in the Catch up view to generate a summary.



Search for information

Automatic search filtering

Slack AI will automatically apply the right search filters to natural language queries (such as ‘slides Sarah made for the marketing meeting last week’) to surface relevant messages.

From your desktop, click the search bar at the top of Slack. Type what you’re looking for and press Enter. Next to Search details at the top of the search results page, you’ll see which filters were applied. Click Filters to adjust the results, or enter another search to try again.



Get answers

Ask a question in your own words and get a concise answer based on relevant information in Slack, rather than sifting through search results.

Desktop Mobile Click the search bar at the top of Slack. Type your question and press Enter. AI answers will appear at the top of your search results. Answers include citations that refer to the source messages or files that informed them. Hover over a citation to preview the source, or click on it to view the message or file. To share a helpful answer with others, click Share. Review the answer, then click Share anyway to send it to a channel or DM. Tap the search bar at the top of Slack. Type your question and tap Search or the magnifying glass icon on your device's keyboard AI answers will appear at the top of your search results. Answers include citations that refer to the source messages or files that informed them, and you can tap a citation to view the sources.

Tip: If you’re on the Enterprise+ subscription, an org owner or admin can enable enterprise search to include content and information from other sources (such as Google Drive, GitHub and more) in search results.



Recap what you missed

Get caught up after some time away from Slack with a customised summary of your unread channels. With recaps, you can get automated daily summaries for channels that you’re interested in keeping tabs on, but don’t want to interrupt you throughout your workday.

When you set up your recap for the first time, Slack will recommend a few channels that you visit often, but don’t tend to participate in, that you might want to include in your recap.

Once you review which channels to include and turn recaps on, you can mute those channels to keep your sidebar tidy, or unmute the conversations that you’d like to continue keeping a closer eye on.

You’ll get a new recap every morning with what you missed from the previous day. If you’re away for a longer period of time, your recap will cover however many days you were gone.

If you open your recap more than once a day, you can refresh to see any new updates.



Read your recap

Desktop Mobile Click Recap in the sidebar. Review your recap. Click More details to review a recap’s sources, or click the three dots icon next to any channel to remove it from future recaps. From the Home tab, tap Recap. Review your recap. Tap a message to view more details, including the recap’s sources. To remove a channel from future recaps, tap the arrow icon next to the channel name and select Remove from Recap.



Manage your recap

You can add or remove conversations in your recap anytime and decide which channels should be muted.

From your desktop, click Recap in the sidebar. Click Manage Recap in the top right. To add conversations to your recap, search for and select the channel that you’d like to add. To remove conversations, untick the boxes next to the channels that you no longer want to include. Mute or unmute channels by clicking the toggle. Click on Save.



Summarise files

When you share certain text-based files (.pdf, .docx, .pptx and .xlsx) in channels or DMs, Slack will automatically summarise the file.

Summaries are only available for files that are accessible to everyone and will appear below a file with a Summarise icon.

icon. To view a more detailed summary, hover over a file and select View summary. To translate a file summary into your default translation language, click Translate.



Manage your file summaries

You can decide whether to display file summaries. If you turn file summaries off, they won’t be generated for any files you add to Slack, and you won’t see summaries for others’ files.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click Preferences. Select AI. Below File summaries, choose whether you’d like to summarise files that you upload and display summaries for files that other people upload.



Translate messages

Use AI to translate messages in Slack that are written in another language. Set your translation language first, and then select a message to translate.

Set your translation language

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click Preferences. Select Language & region. Below Translation language, choose the default language that you’d like to translate messages to.



Translate a message

Once you’ve set a translation language, you can translate messages in Slack. Translations are only visible to you, so other people will always see the original message.