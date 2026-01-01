The Slack AI Guardrails are a set of protections for all native Slack AI features. To ensure that everyone with access to AI features in Slack can use them safely, the guardrails include several protective mechanisms:

Content thresholds to prevent hallucinations

Prompt engineering with explicit safety instructions

Context engineering to reduce the risk of prompt injection

URL filtering to prevent phishing attacks

Output format validation

Content safety filters



How the guardrails work

Our guardrails are an additional layer of protection on top of the safety measures built into the large language models (LLMs) all AI features in Slack rely on. They include prompt-side safety measures that are invoked before requests are sent to an LLM to ensure responses are safe and secure.

If a request or response doesn’t pass the guardrails’ safety checks, Slack may modify or block requests and generated content to reduce harm. In most cases, users are guided back to safety via AI-generated responses. For example, if you were to ask Slackbot who your most unproductive coworker is, it’ll tell you it can’t answer and may suggest asking a different question.



Manage content safety filter settings

Our content safety filters apply to Slack AI features that rely on user-generated inputs to mitigate risks associated with misuse and malicious activity:

Slackbot

Your personal agent for work, built right into Slack.

Your personal agent for work, built right into Slack. Canvas content creation

Use AI to create a canvas from scratch or add content to an existing canvas.

Use AI to create a canvas from scratch or add content to an existing canvas. Search

Ask a question and get an answer from AI instead of sifting through search results.

Ask a question and get an answer from AI instead of sifting through search results. Workflow creation

Describe a task or process you want to automate and AI will create a workflow for you.

Owners and admins can adjust settings for content safety filters to comply with internal policies and regional regulatory requirements, or to prevent blocking of legitimate AI use (like asking policy questions or searching for security information).



Available settings

Here are the available settings:

Maximum

Intended to block targeted employee profiling like performance and protected class information, in addition to the default content safety filters.

Intended to block targeted employee profiling like performance and protected class information, in addition to the default content safety filters. Default

Intended to block prompt attacks, violent language, hate speech, sexual content, and other illegal activity.

Intended to block prompt attacks, violent language, hate speech, sexual content, and other illegal activity. None

No additional content safety filters applied. All other Slack AI Guardrails safety measures remain in place if you select None.

Manage settings

Workspace Owners and Admins (on Free, Pro, and Business+) and Org Owners and Admins (on Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+) can manage content safety filter settings.