Search everything. Find anything.
Say hello to enterprise search, where all your conversations, data, and third-party apps are searchable from a single, AI-powered search bar.
Search Slack, and every connected app.
Enterprise search includes your company's third-party apps, too. No context switching required.
One search to rule them all.
With enterprise search, Slack is the gateway to your company’s collective knowledge. Search across all your conversations, business tools, and data — all from a single search bar in Slack.
Search it the way you say it.
No more piecing data together from multiple sources. Just ask a question, and enterprise search will pull from all of your business apps to bring you the answer you need, right there in Slack.
Make high-value data sources more accessible.
Plug knowledge gaps using an API to bring your most valuable sources to enterprise search. Securely connect your home-grown systems, self-hosted software, and proprietary knowledge bases, with enterprise-grade security intact.
Permission-aware results, personalized for you.
Slack searches employ strict guardrails, and customer data never leaves Slack’s trust boundary. AI works to better understand your tasks, goals, and projects, so you get personalized results without compromising security.
"We need a single pane of glass for all our data sources across our different systems. Enterprise search in Slack delivers exactly that. With the help of AI, we can surface all the right information directly in front of our users."
"Enterprise search has now become a go-to-place for me to learn about our business. I ask conversational questions, and Slack creates useful context in addition to providing credible responses to the questions I have."
Meet Slackbot: Your new personal AI agent for work.
Slackbot is here as your all-new personal search agent! Beyond simply surfacing conversations, Slackbot can analyze information to deliver contextual insights from all of your permissioned conversations, files, and projects. Slackbot finds exactly what you need — all you have to do is ask.Learn more about Slackbot
Explore all things enterprise search.
Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack
The Hidden Knowledge Crisis
5 Barriers to Corporate Knowledge Sharing
S.L.A.C.K. Realized: The Era of AI-Powered Search
Frequently Asked Questions
Enterprise search enables you to find the information you need without having to comb through multiple applications or ask your coworkers. Learn more about Slack’s approach to enterprise search.
Federated search is synonymous with enterprise search. Specifically, federated search refers to the real-time approach used to enable enterprise search in Slack. The word “federate” means “to unite in alliance,” which describes how enterprise search tools work.
Enterprise search can help any line of business, industry, or role find information. For example, sales teams using Slack can expand their search queries about a customer from just conversations in Slack to include customer data from Salesforce and content repositories like Google Drive, all from one search bar.
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) trains based on your company’s own data, providing highly relevant and personalized results for each search. Simply ask a natural language question in the Slack search bar, and you’ll get a conversational summary informed by the most relevant results, all while respecting your access permissions to that data.
You can connect to home-grown systems, self-hosted software, and proprietary knowledge bases using the custom connector API. Examples include internal wikis, knowledge bases, and on-premise software.
Yes. Enterprise search in Slack uses the federated method to retrieve information in real-time. Each time you ask a question, the results will be provided based on your access and permissions to that data at that exact time, so if your access to that data changes, the information stays secure.
Customers on the Enterprise+ plan can use enterprise search by enabling connectors at the admin and user levels. Contact our sales team to get started.