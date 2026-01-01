Slack for the tech industry

Salesforce was one of Slack’s earliest partners, letting teams easily stay up to date on their Salesforce records from within Slack.

There are two apps that connect Salesforce and Slack. In order to use the Salesforce app for Slack, a Salesforce system administrator will need to install and configure the Slack app for Salesforce. Each app provides different functionality.

The Slack app for Salesforce

Available in Salesforce AppExchange

View Slack messages associated with a record

Send Salesforce records to Slack

Set up record alerts in Slack channels

The Salesforce app for Slack

Available in the Slack Marketplace

Search and preview Salesforce records for all standard objects

Route relevant alerts to channels

Add Slack messages to Salesforce records

Learn more about how to superpower your sales with Slack + Salesforce integration and how it works.