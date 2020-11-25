:warning: Upgrade required
If you're running the version of the app released before Oct 28, 2025
, upgrade at https://slack.github.com/
.
Bring your code to the conversations you care about with the GitHub app for Slack. With two of your most important workspaces connected, you'll stay updated on what's happening and can easily take action, without leaving Slack.Work with Copilot in Slack
Mention @GitHub in any Slack thread to turn conversations into action. Copilot uses your conversation as context to create pull requests, open issues, and answer questions, all without leaving Slack.
• Generate pull requests from Slack discussions
• Create issues using natural language, with titles, labels, assignees, and milestones
• Break down work int oparent and sub-issues from a single message
• View Copilot's progress and changes in-thread
• All actions are performed under your GitHub account via OAuth
• Run
GitHub settings
to set a default reposiory for the issues and pull requests Copilot creates in your channel.Subscribe to repositories & stay up to date
Use
/github subscribe [owner/repo]
in Slack to get updates from repositories you care about, like:
• New commits
• New pull requests
• New issues
• Code reviewsSee the details
When you share a GitHub link in Slack, you’ll see an expanded link preview showing key details, depending on the type of content. Previews are supported for:
• Pull requests
• Issues
• Linked comments
• Code snippets
• Developer profilesSecurity & authentication
The GitHub app uses OAuth to act on your behalf, so any actions, like opening pull requests or commenting, are performed using your GitHub identity. It also follow's Slack's privacy model, where no dataYour code, your control: OAuth ensures all pull requests are created under your GitHub account. The app follows Slack's privacy model with no data exposure beyond normal permissions.Pricing
This app is free to install and use. GitHub Copilot features require an active Copilot license. 30-day free trial available. Learn more
.AI Disclaimer
GitHub Copilot uses AI. Check for mistakes. For more information, visit responsible use of Copilot cloud agent
.Installation
After installation, connect your GitHub account, set your default repository, and then use @GitHub to generate pull requests and collaborate seamlessly with other users.
By installing or using the App, you agree to the Terms of Service
.