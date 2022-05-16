Resolve customer issues faster by collaborating alongside case and incident data, cross-functional partners, and powerful workflows like Swarming. Service teams can now work smarter and faster by extending the power of Service Cloud to Slack.
Here’s how you can build customer loyalty with the Service Cloud for Slack App.Manage Service Cloud Cases and Incidents
* Spend more time problem solving by easily searching, updating, and accessing CRM data including accounts, contact, and cases.
* Maintain context in one place by pushing a Slack message to the case or incident feed in Salesforce.
* Leverage the power of Salesforce Flow by extending service business processes to Slack.Swarm to Solve Problems
* Begin a Swarm workflow right from Slack, connecting you with cross-functional experts and spinning up a tracked swarm channel.
* Track collaboration by installing the Service Cloud Swarming Reports and Dashboards AppExchange package.
Have ideas on how to improve the Service Cloud for Slack app? Post them on Salesforce IdeaExchange
or upvote similar ideas. We regularly review ideas and use them to inform future product decisions.This app is included for no additional charge with Service Cloud licenses