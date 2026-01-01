Yes! This is one of the most unique and powerful things about Slack. In any one of Slack’s paid plans, you can chat with anyone who is using Slack both inside and outside your organization, bringing real-time collaboration to your customers, partners and vendors.

With Slack Connect, it’s possible to invite someone outside of your company into shared channels in Slack. Or, skip the channels for now and send an invitation to start exchanging direct messages—just like you would in other DMs.

It only takes a few clicks to start working closely with clients, vendors, customers and more. Learn more about paid plans on our pricing page or talk to our sales team to help you get started.