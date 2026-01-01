All of Slack’s paid plans include the ability to send a 1-on-1 message to someone outside your organization via Slack Connect. Visit our pricing page for more information on paid Slack plans.

With the Enterprise+ plan, external partners on a free plan can join Slack Connect channels without having to upgrade or start a free trial. On a different paid subscription? Not a problem! Once you invite your partners to collaborate with Slack Connect, if they’re eligible, they’ll get a 90-day free trial of Slack’s Pro plan.