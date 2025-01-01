Great question! The most important difference between Slack Connect and guest users is cost.



Guest roles let you work with people—like freelancers, interns or contractors—who only have limited access to your company's Slack workspace. Your company is responsible for paying for their account.



Slack Connect is a better fit when you’re working with external organizations like clients, vendors or partners. When working together in dedicated shared channels, multiple people from each company can easily be included, with the ability to add members as work scales.