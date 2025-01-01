AI in Slack works where you do.
AI shouldn’t make you think, it should help you do. In Slack, it’s a powerfully simple way to be more productive, built with knowledge from your company.
Companies everywhere trust AI in Slack.
Introducing Slackbot: Your AI partner built into Slack
Meet Slackbot, your new personalised AI in Slack. Slackbot understands you and your workspace, and you can talk to it just like any other colleague. Whether preparing for upcoming meetings, analysing reports or creating project briefs, Slackbot helps you get work done without ever leaving the conversation.Learn more about Slackbot
Get the summary, not the scroll.
Too much information, too little time? AI in Slack can summarise channels and threads and serve up daily recaps, giving you the information you need to stay organised and in the know.
97 min
Average time users can save weekly with AI*
Search everything in Slack, and then some.
Conversations with colleagues, PDFs, images for your social campaign, decks buried in Google Drive, support tickets, customer records from Salesforce: if it’s shared in or integrated into Slack, it’s searchable.
No prompts. Just progress.
Create time-saving automations in a few clicks, translate conversations into any language, and even use AI to take meeting notes. AI in Slack is smart enough to help and subtle enough to never get in the way.
Productivity that fits into your flow of work.
Customer service
Focus on finding solutions while AI takes notes and keeps everyone aligned.
Engineering
Solve incidents using solutions from across your org, all without ever leaving Slack.
Sales
Get essential customer context and sell smarter by summarising account channels.
Marketing
Translate messages in a click to help global teams to launch campaigns faster.
AI in Slack has something for everyone.
Our team loves how quickly they can find answers with AI in Slack, which translated to faster decision-making and a greater focus on work that really drives an impact.
AI in Slack has been a win for me, our leaders and our sales teams. It summarises the latest notes or a deal's status in seconds so that we can focus on action steps.
I love AI in Slack. I’ll use channel recaps and move so rapidly, especially to begin my day. It’s a great efficiency play, too, taking out the manual work we need to do on a daily basis.
Work without worry.
Your data is your data. Customer data never leaves Slack. We do not train large language models (LLMs) on customer data. Everything runs on Slack’s secure infrastructure, meeting the same compliance standards as Slack itself.
Frequently asked questions
While Slack isn’t the only AI-powered tool that exists today, there are a few things that make Slack’s approach to AI different from the rest.
Organisational data is a trusted source of knowledge. Customers have accumulated so much valuable context in their org’s shared conversation history, but are only scratching the surface of what they can learn. AI in Slack helps people find that information immediately, with ease.
Our conversational interface makes it possible for generative AI to become a seamless part of your team’s work day. Unlike AI that’s confined to browser tabs or standalone assistants, we believe that the most effective way to encourage widespread AI adoption is to put it directly where people are already working.
Enterprise search enables you to find the information that you need without having to open and search through multiple applications or ask your colleagues. Learn more about using enterprise search in Slack.
AI runs in Slack’s trusted boundary, and upholds the security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. The security programme at Slack protects customer data at every layer. We enable customers to manage risk and secure data within their Slack environments by adhering to applicable global and widely recognised industry regulations, security and data privacy frameworks, programmes and standards. In addition, Slack can be configured to meet certain industry regulations and international security and data privacy standards.
Customer data is not used to train large language models (LLMs), and the LLM providers do not have access to customer data. The LLMs are currently hosted directly within Slack’s AWS virtual private cloud, ensuring that your data is not sent outside the Slack trust boundary.
Slack is the conversational UI for Agentforce. Agents built with Agentforce can run directly in Slack channels, threads and DMs, allowing users to query data, get contextual responses and trigger actions – within the flow of work.
Through Slack enterprise search, Agentforce can access real-time messages, files and app data to generate accurate, up-to-date answers with the full context of your work. It also pulls in structured data from Salesforce and other systems, enabling agents to reason over both structured and unstructured information to assist users more effectively.
In addition to Agentforce, we also have several out-of-the-box agent apps ready for you: Adobe Express, Asana, Box, Cohere, Workday and Writer, with more on the way. Take a look at the Marketplace for a full list of supported apps
Yes, you can use AI anywhere that Slack can be purchased. You can also localise your Slack client into different languages and AI results will respect your chosen language, or you can use AI to translate certain in-line messages into any language.
AI features are available across all paid Slack subscriptions, so your teams can start using AI in Slack right away. To learn more about which subscription is right for your team, please get in touch with your Slack account executive or talk to sales.
- 1The preceding information is intended for INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, and not as a binding commitment. Please do not rely on this information in making your purchasing decisions. The development, release and timing of any products, features or functionality remain at the sole discretion of Slack, and are subject to change.