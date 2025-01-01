While Slack isn’t the only AI-powered tool that exists today, there are a few things that make Slack’s approach to AI different from the rest.

Organisational data is a trusted source of knowledge. Customers have accumulated so much valuable context in their org’s shared conversation history, but are only scratching the surface of what they can learn. AI in Slack helps people find that information immediately, with ease.

Our conversational interface makes it possible for generative AI to become a seamless part of your team’s work day. Unlike AI that’s confined to browser tabs or standalone assistants, we believe that the most effective way to encourage widespread AI adoption is to put it directly where people are already working.