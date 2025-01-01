Slack keeps everyone connected and productive

Slack is the software that sticks because it’s designed to support how people naturally work together.

Globe with people messaging people around the world

87% feel that their ability to work remotely has improved 74% would be unhappy if Slack were taken away 91% feel more connected to their teams 89% say Slack has improved communication 68% of users depend on Slack to get work done

Weighted average. Based on 2,220 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (November 2022).