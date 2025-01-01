An image of boxes with keyholes, and a key next to them
Enterprise Encryption Key Management

Keep data flowing while minimizing risk with EKM

Take complete control over access to your data and visibility at every step with Slack’s key management solution.

What is Slack Enterprise Encryption Key Management?

Watch video
Play video

Bring your own keys

With Slack EKM, you use your own keys – stored in Amazon’s Key Management Service (AWS KMS) – to encrypt messages and files. Administrators can revoke key access on a granular level so teams experience minimal disruption. They keep working as usual, and so does Slack.

Bring your own keys
Sample message with Slack EKM in use
proj-billing
Elena NowakOkay, I’ve got some projections about how the new billing structure could affect revenue. This is based on the discussion between @Matt Brewer and @Sarah Parker.
2 repliesLast reply 3 minutes ago
Message #proj-billing

Peace of mind for the security-conscious

Slack EKM enhances the ability of organisations to share sensitive conversations and files on Slack while still meeting security requirements.

Sample message with Slack EKM in use
proj-billing
Elena NowakOkay, I’ve got some projections about how the new billing structure could affect revenue. This is based on the discussion between @Matt Brewer and @Sarah Parker.
2 repliesLast reply 3 minutes ago
Message #proj-billing

‘Technology like Slack Enterprise Key Management is rapidly becoming a core requirement for enterprises of all sizes that need enhanced security of their collaboration environment. It becomes more important for enterprises to retain control of their encryption keys.’

Wayne KurtzmanResearch Director for Social, Communities and Collaboration, IDC

Keep work flowing, securely

Your data stays protected while teams keep moving work forward.

Visibility at every step

Get detailed visibility into how your keys are being accessed: usage of your keys to encrypt and decrypt messages and files in Slack is logged in AWS CloudWatch and CloudTrail.

Revoke key access on a granular level

To address security threats, administrators can revoke access in a very targeted manner. Access to messages and files can be revoked at the organisation, workspace, channel, time-frame and file levels.

Keep collaborating in Slack

The Slack experience – from features to performance – remains the same. Teams can keep collaborating using all the Slack features that they know best, even if access to some data is revoked.

Secure enterprises collaborate on Slack

Millions of people around the world use Slack to change the way they work together.

Learn more about Slack for enterprise companies

Webinar

What is Slack EKM?

Blog

Introducing Slack Enterprise Key Management

Customer story

Managing build and deployment processes with Slack

Webinar

What is Slack EKM?

Blog

Introducing Slack Enterprise Key Management

Customer story

Managing build and deployment processes with Slack

Add Slack EKM to your Enterprise+ subscription

Talk to sales