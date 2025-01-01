Distance learning with Slack

Keep your school running with Slack
With all of your resources and communication in one place, Slack can keep students engaged and connected when everyone’s remote.
Bring distance learning closer, wherever you are
Students can ask questions and stay informed with class- or project-based channels. Professors can keep the conversation going with virtual lectures and online office hours. And Slack can fit within your budget – we offer discounts for qualified institutions and groups.
Share instant updates and announcements with everyone
Slack helps teachers and administrators to share information more efficiently. No need for students to search for that important email or rely on text messages to get the news you need. Support the whole campus with enterprise-grade security.
Keep more than just lessons up and running
Communities stay engaged and active with private and public channels for student-run clubs, sports teams, students’ unions and more.
Frequently asked questions
Choosing the best remote recording tool involves considering a few key things to ensure that it meets your needs.
First, what kind of recordings will you be making? Just audio, video or both?
Next, think about the quality. High-definition video and good noise reduction in the audio can make a big difference.
Also, consider how easy the tool is to use, whether it works with your current setup, if it allows for collaboration and how secure your data will be.
Finally, what features might be useful for you? For example, being able to record your meetings could be really important depending on what you do.
To record an online course effectively, you’ll need the right equipment and a stable Internet connection to avoid interruptions. The main things to think about are a good microphone and webcam.
These can be built into your computer, but if they aren’t great quality, you might want to buy separate ones to get the best recording. You’ll also need screen recording software.
To record a distance learning session with Slack, start by creating a dedicated channel for your course. This will be a space for students to connect, ask questions and stay informed.