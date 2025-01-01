Slack Connect makes working with people from other companies as fast and simple as working with your teammates on Slack. That makes it ideal for collaborating with external partners, vendors and customers. The fast, efficient communication in Slack channels and direct messages can help teams across companies to:

• Build stronger customer relationships

• Decrease response times

• Speed up sales cycles

• Seize new opportunities

• Connect workflows across organisations

Plus, it’s all backed by Slack’s enterprise-grade security. Get more ideas from our article on communicating better with external partners