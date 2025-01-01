When you initiate a summary, recap or search, AI in Slack sends only the most relevant messages to the LLM to create a summary. To do this, Slack messages get filtered through different language-specific models to find and rank highly relevant information. When we say that a language is supported, it means that language has its own filtering models, and we’ve done quality testing on the results.

Currently, languages supported include Chinese (Simplified or Traditional), English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. If you use Slack in a language not available in your preferences, AI in Slack will still return results, but you may see a difference in quality.