Frequently asked questions
DMs are just between you and one or more recipients. Think of it as a private conversation that people might have in a small room.
With channels, you can assemble the right people in one space and organise around a common goal. Channels can be made public or private, and any member who’s added to a channel can easily read up on the past messages that they need to get up to speed. It’s easy to join and leave channels, and you can always find them again in your sidebar or using search.
You can invite someone outside your company to share a channel in Slack using their email address. Your admins may need to approve invitations that you send. Depending on each company’s Slack settings, people may also need admin approval to accept your invitation.
It takes only a few clicks to start working closely with vendors, customers and more. Our sales team would be happy to help you get started.
Salesforce channels give teams a dedicated space to work together to support a specific customer, deal or any other topic tracked in Salesforce. Salesforce channels include important customer data and CRM quick actions while connecting the team conversation back to customer data, offering more value and convenience than a standard channel.
To learn how to set up Salesforce channels for your organisation, visit the Slack Help Centre.
AI talks to you in the language that you set in your individual language preferences. If you would like AI to respond to you in another language, adjust your Slack language preferences. AI can also translate messages in Slack to the translation language that you set.
When you initiate a summary, recap or search, AI in Slack sends only the most relevant messages to the LLM to create a summary. To do this, Slack messages get filtered through different language-specific models to find and rank highly relevant information. When we say that a language is supported, it means that language has its own filtering models, and we’ve done quality testing on the results.
Currently, languages supported include Chinese (Simplified or Traditional), English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. If you use Slack in a language not available in your preferences, AI in Slack will still return results, but you may see a difference in quality.