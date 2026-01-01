Storefront image with Slack icons around it.
Slack for retail

A faster, smarter way to operate

Grow customer loyalty and employee productivity with a platform built for the new retail environment.

Unlock organisational agility

Exceed shopper expectations and outshine the competition

  • Strengthen collaboration and propel innovation by bringing your teams, technology and processes together

  • Draw greater value out of your existing tech investments with more than 2,500 app integrations

  • Accelerate speed to market by building simple workflows to automate the heavy lifting

Learn how Shipt reimagined retail with Slack

26%

faster decision making*

8

months time to ROI*

*Source: FY23 Customer Success Metrics, Salesforce, survey of 137–150 Slack retail users, July 2022
Transform shop operations

Save time with Slack, then spend it on customers

  • Say goodbye to silos and unite the front line with HQ

  • Automate administrative tasks that eat up precious time

  • Centralise security operations to strengthen loss prevention

‘With Slack, we can quickly communicate with Partners across our 400 stores, plus provide a place where Partners can meaningfully connect with each other regardless of their physical location.’

Gavin Gallagher, CIOH-E-B

Inspire customer loyalty with the help of real-time data

  • Personalise your approach with data from Salesforce Customer 360

  • Stay on top of product availability and react quickly to delays

  • Empower service agents with the data that they need to keep customer satisfaction high

Attract and retain top talent

Keep the tools that employees and candidates already love

  • Make onboarding quick and easy with automated tasks in dedicated channels

  • Nurture career growth by fostering a collaborative and supportive team culture

  • Find the right people when you need them with the help of Slack communities

See how H-E-B uses Slack to engage its 100K employees

26%

increase in employment engagement1

5.9

week reduction in time to hire qualified talent2

1*Source: FY23 Customer Success Metrics, Salesforce, survey of 143–149 Slack retail users, July 2022
2Source: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Slack For Sales Teams, April 2021

Get more done with apps directly where you work

Connect with all your favourite tools, such as Salesforce, Workday, Microsoft Office and more

Frequently asked questions

Yes. You can use Slack Connect to speed up work and strengthen relationships throughout your entire retail ecosystem. Slack Connect securely connects your teams with external partners, including vendors, suppliers and third-party logistics providers. Slack Connect is available on all paid subscriptions.

Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack is both GDPR- and CCPA-compliant, and delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more.

In addition, Slack offers many security features – such as Enterprise Key Management – that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to receive an instant notification if a threat has been detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme.

Yes. Slack makes all your tools work better by letting you integrate industry-leading software and custom apps directly into Slack. Choose from more than 2,500 pre-built integrations, including the most popular workplace and productivity tools, to save time and avoid context-switching.