As Wayfair scales globally, we want to find information quickly so people can spend less time catching up and more time delivering. With Slack’s compelling AI features, we’re empowered to do just that.
Reimagine work for your entire enterprise.
Work is changing faster than ever. To stay ahead, you need an enterprise platform that grows with you. Slack is reimagining work through radical productivity, bringing people and AI together to help businesses grow.
Smarter AI starts with context.
What makes our AI special? It’s grounded in knowledge from your company data and conversations. AI in Slack is contextually relevant, making it more reliable and impactful through personalised, real-time insights embedded where you work.Learn more about AI in Slack
The best home for every agent.
Agents aren’t just nifty tools; they’re teammates. Team collaboration gets a boost when agents take on tasks, surface insights and engage with colleagues in the flow of work. Each agent is powered by real-time company context and data, backed by the trust and security of Salesforce.Learn more about agents in Slack
Embedding agents in the flow of work will transform employee productivity. Slack’s conversational data, combined with structured enterprise data, adds context that makes agents more intelligent and better at taking action.
Search that knows where to look.
Finding what you need across fragmented systems is a massive drain on productivity. Search in Slack looks across your entire enterprise all from one place – every conversation, connected app, channel, file and then some – so your teams can turn your organisation’s knowledge into action.Learn more about enterprise search
We need a single pane of glass for all our data sources across our different systems. Enterprise search in Slack delivers exactly that. With the help of AI, we can surface all the right information directly in front of our users.
Secure. Scaleable. Silo-free.
Slack is the only open platform designed to host, connect and orchestrate work across every app and AI agent that your enterprise relies on. It’s flexible, secure and has the infrastructure that IT and security teams need to maintain control and compliance.Learn more about our open enterprise platform
Perplexity is redefining search as a conversational, transparent discovery experience. Slack has been a fantastic partner in making this possible, with shared focus on security, compliance and user trust.
The proof is in the work (and the wins).
Source: FY26 Slack Customer Success Metrics, n=1,754 Slack customers
The world’s most innovative enterprises work in Slack.
‘We’re pleased to bring ChatGPT even closer to where work happens in Slack – so teams can tap into frontier AI as naturally as talking to a teammate. With the ChatGPT app for Slack integrated into conversations, files and workflows, knowledge and insights are always at your fingertips, making it easier to move work forward together.’
‘The “single pane of glass” has always been the holy grail for CIOs: less toggling, less friction and more focus. If people can stay in Slack and get 75–80% of their work done, the productivity lift across the enterprise is significant.’
‘Slack is a crucial enabler for our growth, bringing our people, processes and data together in the flow of work.’
‘Having AI agents working alongside our employees directly in Slack is really powerful. Not only do they become our team members, but given the amount of data and context we have in Slack, they become really intelligent team members that take actions right in the flow of work.’
‘We use Slack every day at IBM. The fact that I can connect my Salesforce opportunities inside Slack and see exactly what’s going on from one single source of truth is invaluable.’
‘Slack allows our people to bring their authentic selves to work and build community. From automations to bots to integrations, it’s also a true developer’s platform. We absolutely love Slack.’
See how CRM, data and agents from Salesforce come to life in Slack.
Bring CRM insights into Slack, and Slack discussions into Salesforce. Now, your CRM data and conversational data live side by side for faster, more informed decision-making, no matter where you’re working from.Learn more
Make teamwork more productive.
