Security at Slack

Slack’s mission is to make people’s working lives simpler, more enjoyable, and more productive. We believe that it’s impossible to achieve this without a foundation of trust. That’s why we’re committed to maintaining transparency about our security practices and helping you understand our approach.

Slack’s industry-leading security programme is based on the concept of defence in depth — securing our organisation, and your data, at every layer. Our security programme is aligned with ISO 27000, AICPA Trust Service Principles, and NIST standards.

Download this white paper to learn how Slack protects customer data, including: