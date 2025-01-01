Security at Slack

Slack’s mission is to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive. We believe that it’s impossible to achieve that mission without a strong foundation of trust. That’s why we’re committed to maintaining transparency about our security practices and helping you understand our approach.

Slack’s industry-leading security program is based on the concept of defense in depth — securing our organization, and your data, at every layer. Our security program is aligned with ISO 27000, AICPA Trust Service Principles, and NIST standards.

Download this white paper to learn how Slack protects customer data, including: