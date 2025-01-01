Slack 是未来的工作场所
每一天，我们都在进行完善、迭代，不断探索如何让每个人的工作变得更美好。加入我们，携手打造更紧密无间、更包容、更灵活的未来工作空间：
已连接
无论身处何地，我们都可以共聚一处，不受时区、地区、办公室和屏幕的限制。
包容性
我们的团队很好体现了我们所在社会的多元化特性，人人都有平等成长的机会。
灵活
我们相信，你享有工作自由，无论何时何地，都可以按照自己最自如的方式工作，让我们一同茁壮成长。
我们的核心价值
这是我们公司所遵循的一些价值观。这些价值观也是我们公司的立业之本。我们深知，帮助人们随时随地简化所做的工作并将更多精力投入到工作中，才能获得真正的价值，因此我们一直在打造我们自己坚信的平台和产品。
- 同理心
- 知礼
- 蓬勃发展
- 工匠精神
- 有趣
- 团结
工作和蓬勃发展
作为全球 Salesforce 大家庭的一员，我们十分荣幸为你提供帮助，让你尽力做到最好，成就最好的自己。各种福利、资源和专家指导一应俱全，一切从提升员工幸福感出发，关注员工身心健康，助力职业生涯更好发展。
- 有时间休息、充电和做志愿者
- 卓越的医疗保障
- 福利、生育津贴等全面计划
正在创建包容性环境
我们在招聘人才方面，特别注重不拘一格。无论在整个面试过程中，还是加入 Slack 后，我们都会确保给予你尊重和支持。我们包容多样性，并努力创造为每个人提供平等成长机会的条件。我们已提供几个培养这些价值观的计划和倡议。
多样性、参与度和归属感
“多样性、参与度和归属感”(DEB) 计划通过投资以教育、内省、机会和成长为中心的包容性社区，开发所有员工的潜能。
Rising Tides
“Rising Tides”是为期六个月的赞助计划，面向 Slack 才华横溢且多元化的高绩效人员和新兴领导团队，这些人员一直缺乏此种支持。计划参与者接受职业发展培训、高管培训和 Slack 执行团队成员的一对一赞助，重点在于建立相互支持的社区。
员工资源组
员工资源小组 (ERG) 支持、促进和庆祝因共同特征或生活经历聚集在一起的员工小组。
合作伙伴关系
合作伙伴计划（例如我们与 The Next Chapter 的合作）是针对有服刑记录人员推出的职业教育计划，彰显了 Slack 对 DEB 的承诺。The Next Chapter 和 The Last Mile 携手，为 Slack 工程团队培训和招聘刑满释放人员。
职业发展机遇
查看我们的空缺职位，远程、办公室或介于两地之间的某个地点，任你选择。
请提交英文申请！
- All locations
- All departments
- All job types
Director, Product Management - Slack
2 locations
Director, Product Management - Slack
2 locations
Senior Director, Product Management
2 locations
Senior Director, Product Management
2 locations
Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack
California - San Francisco
Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack
California - San Francisco
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Ireland - Dublin
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Ireland - Dublin
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Ireland - Dublin
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Ireland - Dublin
Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI
California - San Francisco
Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI
California - San Francisco
Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure
2 locations
Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure
2 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure
3 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure
3 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
New York - New York
Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
New York - New York
Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack
Ireland - Dublin
Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack
Ireland - Dublin
Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration
4 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration
4 locations
Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack
2 locations
Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack
2 locations
Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure
6 locations
Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure
6 locations
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack
3 locations
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack
3 locations
Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network
3 locations
Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network
3 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
5 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
5 locations
Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack
California - San Francisco
Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack
California - San Francisco
Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile
5 locations
Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile
5 locations
Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform
4 locations
Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform
4 locations
Senior Content Designer - Slack
California - San Francisco
Senior Content Designer - Slack
California - San Francisco
这个岗位或团队没有空缺职位。过段时间再来看看吧！查看全部