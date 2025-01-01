Slack 的职业生涯

了解适于远程办公的灵活工作机会，加入我们，一同努力让工作生活变得更加简单、愉悦且富有成效。


Slack 是未来的工作场所

每一天，我们都在进行完善、迭代，不断探索如何让每个人的工作变得更美好。加入我们，携手打造更紧密无间、更包容、更灵活的未来工作空间：

已连接

无论身处何地，我们都可以共聚一处，不受时区、地区、办公室和屏幕的限制。

包容性

我们的团队很好体现了我们所在社会的多元化特性，人人都有平等成长的机会。

灵活

我们相信，你享有工作自由，无论何时何地，都可以按照自己最自如的方式工作，让我们一同茁壮成长。

我们的核心价值

这是我们公司所遵循的一些价值观。这些价值观也是我们公司的立业之本。我们深知，帮助人们随时随地简化所做的工作并将更多精力投入到工作中，才能获得真正的价值，因此我们一直在打造我们自己坚信的平台和产品。

  • 同理心表情  同理心
  • 知礼表情  知礼
  • 蓬勃发展表情  蓬勃发展
  • 工匠精神表情  工匠精神
  • 有趣表情  有趣
  • 团结表情  团结
工作和蓬勃发展

作为全球 Salesforce 大家庭的一员，我们十分荣幸为你提供帮助，让你尽力做到最好，成就最好的自己。各种福利、资源和专家指导一应俱全，一切从提升员工幸福感出发，关注员工身心健康，助力职业生涯更好发展。

  • 有时间休息、充电和做志愿者
  • 卓越的医疗保障
  • 福利、生育津贴等全面计划

了解更多有关福利的信息

正在创建包容性环境

我们在招聘人才方面，特别注重不拘一格。无论在整个面试过程中，还是加入 Slack 后，我们都会确保给予你尊重和支持。我们包容多样性，并努力创造为每个人提供平等成长机会的条件。我们已提供几个培养这些价值观的计划和倡议。

多样性、参与度和归属感

“多样性、参与度和归属感”(DEB) 计划通过投资以教育、内省、机会和成长为中心的包容性社区，开发所有员工的潜能。

Rising Tides

“Rising Tides”是为期六个月的赞助计划，面向 Slack 才华横溢且多元化的高绩效人员和新兴领导团队，这些人员一直缺乏此种支持。计划参与者接受职业发展培训、高管培训和 Slack 执行团队成员的一对一赞助，重点在于建立相互支持的社区。

员工资源组

员工资源小组 (ERG) 支持、促进和庆祝因共同特征或生活经历聚集在一起的员工小组。

合作伙伴关系

合作伙伴计划（例如我们与 The Next Chapter 的合作）是针对有服刑记录人员推出的职业教育计划，彰显了 Slack 对 DEB 的承诺。The Next Chapter 和 The Last Mile 携手，为 Slack 工程团队培训和招聘刑满释放人员

职业发展机遇

查看我们的空缺职位，远程、办公室或介于两地之间的某个地点，任你选择。

Product

Director, Product Management - Slack

2 locations

应用

Senior Director, Product Management

2 locations

应用

Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack

California - San Francisco

应用

Sales

Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets

Ireland - Dublin

应用

SMB Account Executive - German Speaker

Ireland - Dublin

应用

Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI

California - San Francisco

应用

Software Engineering

Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure

2 locations

应用

Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure

3 locations

应用

Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)

New York - New York

应用

Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack

Ireland - Dublin

应用

Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration

4 locations

应用

Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack

2 locations

应用

Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure

6 locations

应用

Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack

3 locations

应用

Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network

3 locations

应用

Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack

4 locations

应用

Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack

4 locations

应用

Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)

5 locations

应用

Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack

California - San Francisco

应用

Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile

5 locations

应用

User Experience

Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform

4 locations

应用

Senior Content Designer - Slack

California - San Francisco

应用

