AI in Slack: Work Faster and Smarter, Right Where You Are
Slack is where AI, agents, and humans come together to drive growth.
Meet Channel Expert: Your Always-On Agent in Slack
Channel Expert gives each Slack channel a digital teammate that responds to FAQs, surfaces relevant information, and escalates to a human when needed.
Unlocking the Power of Conversation: How Slack’s New Platform is Fueling the Agentic Era
Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team's context and get things done faster.
20 Enterprise Search Prompts That Will Transform How You Work in Slack
Spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it, with enterprise search.
Most recent
AI Enterprise Search: Top Features and Tools in 2026
Transform productivity and drive innovative collaboration in the age of AI enterprise search.
Slack Feature Drop: New Innovations That Make Work Feel Like a Gift
A holiday-ready set of smarter AI and productivity upgrades designed to clear noise and streamline everyday work in Slack.
Securing the Agentic Enterprise
How Slack's Real-Time Security architecture protects enterprise data in the age of AI
Why Your AI Is Advancing — and Your Enterprise Isn’t
The five friction points preventing your AI investment from delivering real business impact.
Enterprise Search: How to Find Anything at Work with One Query
Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.
AI Knowledge Base: The Complete Guide for 2026
AI knowledge bases enhance collaboration and help teams succeed. Learn how AI knowledge bases work, how to get started, and the best tools to use.
The Rise of Software Engineering Agents in Slack
Shared context in Slack is a key advantage that helps people and agents build better products and ship them faster.