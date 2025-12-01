The Slack Blog

AI in the workplace, symbolized by a keyboard hooked up to an AI cloud.
AI in the Workplace: What It Means for Leaders, Employees, and Customers

Discover how AI is revolutionizing the workplace: boosting productivity, enhancing decision-making, and reshaping customer experiences.

AI team-building with the AI persona quiz

Slack’s Workforce Lab uncovers the 5 persona types that are defining the AI-driven workplace—and how leaders can make AI work better for every worker

Securing the Agentic Enterprise

How Slack's Real-Time Security architecture protects enterprise data in the age of AI

Why Your AI Is Advancing — and Your Enterprise Isn’t

The five friction points preventing your AI investment from delivering real business impact.

Does Your AI have Blind Spots? The Hidden Risk of Disconnected Business Tools

AI falls short when tools aren’t connected. Fragmented workflows cost time, insights, and opportunities.

Microsoft Unbundled Teams: It’s Your Chance to Reimagine Work

Slack gives you a new way to work with Microsoft 365 — one that's open, connected, and built for how teams actually collaborate.

What Is Customer Data Integration, and Why Is It Important?

Customer data lives in many places across a business. Learn how integrating it can improve decision-making and support smooth customer experiences.

AI Assistants: Everything You Need to Know

AI assistants are changing the way we work, from automating tasks to sorting and analyzing data, answering pre-programmed questions, and more.

Slack for customer support: Expert Tips from Slack Community NYC

Hear from Slack experts on how you can get the most out of Slack for customer support.

Three Ways Slack Helps Enterprise Finance Teams Be More Productive

Salesforce finance teams use Slack to speed up reporting, for approvals, and to work with external partners.