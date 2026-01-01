The Slack blog

Transformation

Cover of the Navigating the Disruption of Work guide by Slack
Transformation

New guide: Navigating the disruption of work

A little help planning for an ever-evolving future

Transformation

Introducing powerful new layers of enterprise-grade security

We’re relentlessly innovating to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Here’s how we’re helping customers keep their information and data secure

Transformation

Does Your AI have Blind Spots? The Hidden Risk of Disconnected Business Tools

AI falls short when tools aren't connected. Fragmented workflows cost time, insights, and opportunities.

Transformation

Microsoft Unbundled Teams: It's Your Chance to Reimagine Work

Slack gives you a new way to work with Microsoft 365 — one that's open, connected, and built for how teams actually collaborate.

Transformation

Slack for customer support: Expert tips from the Slack Community in NYC

Hear from Slack experts on how you can get the most out of Slack for customer support.

Transformation

Three ways Slack helps enterprise finance teams to be more productive

Salesforce finance teams use Slack for approvals, to speed up reporting and to work with external partners.

Transformation

Introducing Slack Connect: the future of business communication

Organisations can now work securely with multiple partners and vendors in Slack, driving stronger relationships and faster results

Transformation

S.L.A.C.K. Realised: The Era of AI-Powered Search

How we're making search every Slack user's secret productivity weapon.

Transformation

How Trust Unlocks the Full Potential of AI in the Workplace

Learn how Slack builds trust into AI development to address the "AI adoption paradox."

Transformation

How Agentforce in Slack Empowers Our Sellers to Win Faster and Smarter

Sales Agent helps Salesforce’s sales team of 25,000+ divert 66,000 hours a year back to customer success and relationship-building.