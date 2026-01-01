The Slack Blog
Transformación
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AI in the Workplace: What It Means for Leaders, Employees, and Customers
Discover how AI is revolutionizing the workplace: boosting productivity, enhancing decision-making, and reshaping customer experiences.
AI team-building with the AI persona quiz
Slack’s Workforce Lab uncovers the 5 persona types that are defining the AI-driven workplace—and how leaders can make AI work better for every worker
The Best Tools for AI Sales Automation
Discover how AI sales automation reduces manual work, sharpens pipeline visibility, and helps reps focus on what closes deals.
AI-Powered Collaboration: How Modern Teams Work Together Smarter
Learn how AI-powered collaboration helps modern teams automate routine work, communicate faster, and make smarter decisions.
AI Tools for Business Development That Drive Revenue
Business development teams now rely on AI to optimize processes and relationships, execute faster, and drive pipeline impact.
The Change Management Playbook for Major UI Rollouts
How Salesforce's Internal Comms team turned skeptics into advocates when Slack's Activity tab got a redesign
AI for Small Business
Explore four high-impact ways small businesses can use AI to automate tasks, save time, and grow without adding headcount.
What Is Generative AI? A Practical Guide
Generative AI creates content and supports everyday work. Learn how it works and how teams use it every day.
Why We’ve Built the Future of CRM in Slack
How bringing Salesforce into Slack transforms CRM into an AI-powered, conversational experience.
A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack
Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.