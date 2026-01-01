The Slack Blog

CRM

contact management
CRM

What Is Contact Management? How Slack CRM Supports It

Store, organize, and track contact data in one place to reduce duplication and errors and improve efficiency and productivity.

CRM

Conversational CRM: What It Is and Why It Matters

Conversational CRM connects messaging, customer data, and AI to reduce manual work, improve collaboration, and help teams act on customer insights in

CRM

CRM Implementation: A Step-by-Step Guide for Teams

Scale your business by implementing a CRM system that boosts productivity and builds customer loyalty through automated workflows and accurate data.

CRM

How to Use a CRM: A Practical Guide for Teams

Turn your CRM system into a single source of truth that drives business.

CRM

CRM Benefits: 10 Ways CRM Improves Team Performance

Learn how customer relationship management (CRM) improves sales performance, team alignment, and retention — and how to put those benefits to work.

CRM

CRM Strategy: How to Build One That Works

A step-by-step guide to launching a customer relationship management strategy that aligns business goals with customer needs across the lifecycle.

CRM

Real-World CRM Examples Across Sales, Service, and Marketing

Customer relationship management tools provide a single source of truth that leads to better workflows, cleaner handoffs, and shared visibility.

CRM

What is a Simple CRM? Easy Tools for Small Businesses

Not every team needs an enterprise CRM. Here's how simpler tools help you stay organized, track deals, and follow up without the overhead.

CRM

CRM for Small Business: Benefits, Top Tools, and How to Choose

Choosing the right CRM for your small business encourages collaboration and supports scaling operations for revenue growth.

CRM

What Is Customer Management, and How Slack CRM Can Help

How centralizing your customer information and history helps teams stay aligned and build stronger, more effective relationships.