How to Use a CRM: A Practical Guide for Teams

Key takeaways A CRM system centralizes contact details, deal status, and interaction history so everyone works from the same customer data and context.

Getting the most value from CRM is mostly about building consistent daily habits: logging calls and emails, updating deal stages, and setting follow-up reminders as needed.

Slack CRM enables teams to act on customer data in real time via automated alerts, conversational updates from Slackbot, and built-in deal-tracking workflows.

Tracking every customer’s details, activities, and conversations is a lot. In fact, it can feel like a full-time job. A customer relationship management (CRM) system can help.

CRM takes customer contacts and interactions out of scattered inboxes, personal notebooks, and spreadsheets — and organizes them in one central hub that everyone on your team can use to take effective action, with no more data silos or missed follow-ups.

Whether you’re in sales, support, marketing, or wear all the hats, knowing how to use CRM can help you take your business to the next level. And it’s easy for even small businesses to implement a CRM in Slack.

Key components of using a CRM

CRM is more than software. It’s a daily workflow tool meant to serve as a single source of truth for your company. It’s the place where anyone on your team can get a complete, current status of a customer account and use that information to manage customer relationships day-to-day.

Most CRM platforms are built around six core components, with opportunities for automation along the way:

Contact and account management. A CRM system stores core contact data (such as name, job title, and email) and notes from conversations. Keeping records up-to-date allows anyone to pick up a conversation where the last person left off.

Lead management. Teams use CRM systems to manage, qualify, and score leads. Information can be uploaded manually or automatically added when someone expresses interest via a web form.

Deal and pipeline tracking. CRM systems help teams identify the most active sales opportunities. The more you keep pipeline stages updated, the better your forecasting accuracy will be.

Activity and communication logging. Every email, call, meeting, demo, marketing download, or support ticket should be logged against the relevant contact or deal to ensure a complete history for everyone to reference.

Tasks, reminders, and follow-ups. A CRM system lets you set specific next steps, such as “Call back on Thursday” or “Send a proposal by EOW.” These reminders keep your pipeline moving without relying on memory or a separate to-do app.

Reporting and visibility. Dashboards and reports provide managers with a real-time view of pipeline health, individual and team performance, and deal velocity.

How to use a CRM step-by-step

Using a CRM system well means building consistent habits. The following steps cover how to move from initial setup to daily use — the full cycle that keeps customer data accurate and your team aligned.

Step 1: Configure your pipeline and custom fields

Before entering any data, set up your pipeline stages to match how your team moves customers through deal progression (for example: new, qualified, proposal sent, negotiation, closed). Rename default stages if needed, and add custom fields to capture information specific to your business, such as a deal size tier, a product line, or a renewal date.

Step 2: Integrate with email, calendar, and Slack

CRM works best when it works with other tools. Connect the system to your email to log conversations automatically, sync your calendar for meeting tracking, and link it to your work operating system for real-time notifications. Using a CRM with Slack lets you bring customer data directly into the conversations and channels where you’re already working.

Step 3: Add and organize contacts

Import your existing contacts from spreadsheets or previous tools, but only after establishing a consistent naming and tagging system so you can filter contacts as needed, whether by industry, region, or deal stage. Note that CRM systems need clean contact lists with complete data to deliver the best results.

Step 4: Track leads and opportunities

Once you’re set up, you’re ready to track new leads and take action. Be sure to capture as much information as possible about new leads, and consider how to flag them for follow-up, perhaps based on company size or urgency. Strong lead management with CRM depends on clearly defining this, assigning it to the right person for follow-up, and making sure it happens.

Step 5: Log interactions and activities

Log calls, email outreach, and meetings for each contact. Sometimes this is manual, but increasingly, AI-powered software can help you capture key details or status changes and automatically update contact records via a conversational prompt.

Step 6: Set tasks and follow-ups

Follow each interaction with a next step. This might be “Send pricing by Friday” or “Check in after their board meeting.” Attach tasks, assign dates, and set reminders. Doing this up front saves you a lot of time and prevents missed opportunities later.

Step 7: Automate repetitive tasks

Most CRM systems offer sophisticated workflow automation that makes your life simpler, whether that’s by assigning new leads to sales reps, sending follow-up reminders, or triggering notifications when a deal changes stages. The more you automate, the more time you can spend on meaningful customer conversations.

Step 8: Manage deals through pipeline stages

CRM systems help you move through deals in real time, not as an end-of-week catch-up. When a deal needs attention, the system notifies you. CRM for pipeline management encourages the habit of consistently updating stages, keeping your forecasts accurate well before the end of the quarter.

Step 9: Use reports and dashboards

CRM tools can provide valuable insights. When teams regularly update the system, dashboards help you see what’s working and which deals need attention. Schedule time to review reports regularly. Look at open deals by stage, activity rates, and deals that are stuck.

Step 10: Maintain and clean data

Schedule regular reviews (ideally monthly or quarterly) to clean up duplicate records, remove stale leads, and update contacts who’ve changed roles or companies. Good CRM data quality is cumulative: the longer you keep it clean, the more useful your reports and forecasts become.

How do real-life teams use CRMs?

Teams use CRM data in different ways, but it’s important that cross-functional teams work together to standardize what needs to be captured. Here are the core players accessing and updating the CRM:

Sales teams

CRM tools for sales tracking are the gold standard. Sales reps log prospect calls, update deal stages, and set next-step reminders to keep opportunities from going cold. These tools also let sales managers see the full pipeline at a glance and spot stalled deals before they’re lost. When CRM tools are connected to a work OS, teams gain an added layer of notifications. Slack can send automated alerts when a deal changes stages, a high-value contact goes quiet, or a renewal date approaches. If you’re building an AI-powered CRM for sales teams, Slack’s Salesforce integration makes updating CRM data a conversational experience.

Customer support teams

Support teams (and, increasingly, AI agents) check your CRM system to review a customer’s full history before responding to a ticket or call. This helps ensure that important account context is readily available and that team members don’t have to ask customers to repeat themselves. AI-powered CRM tools can also track issue patterns across accounts or flag recurring problems that might signal a product gap.

Marketing teams

Typically, CRM tools track marketing activity across a website, and you can put a workflow in place to ensure sales reps follow up. Marketing teams can also get value from a CRM system by using data to see which content or offers prospects respond to and engage with. Plus, they can use CRM data to segment audiences, track leads through the funnel, and measure how campaigns convert.

Small teams

CRM tools can help set up small teams to successfully handle sales, service, and support by replacing a set of disjointed methods for tracking customer activity.

What are the benefits of using a CRM?

The benefits of a CRM system compound when adoption is consistent, and the CRM tools integrate with other business tools. Ideally, your CRM system is part of your team’s daily workspace. When it is, you can expect:

Better visibility into customers and deals. Instead of relying on memory or disconnected files, everyone works from the same up-to-date view of each relationship. Managers can see pipeline health, deal value, and activity levels without asking the team for updates.

More consistent follow-ups. Missed follow-ups are among the most common reasons deals go cold or customer issues escalate. CRM reminders and task automations ensure follow-ups happen on time and with the context needed to make the conversation relevant and meaningful.

Improved team collaboration. When activity is logged and visible, teammates can cover for each other, pick up deals mid-cycle, or loop in a colleague without losing the thread. CRM integrations can extend this visibility across the collaborative tools teams already use daily.

Increased efficiency and automation. Automated workflows handle lead scoring, routing, and follow-up reminders. AI-powered task automation further amplifies this without any manual prompting.

Stronger customer relationships. Personalization becomes scalable when you’re working with up-to-date customer data. This can look like sales reps remembering birthdays, important dates, and details from past conversations or engaging well ahead of a renewal window.

What are common CRM pitfalls to avoid?

A CRM system is only as reliable as the data it holds. Teams that don’t build consistent habits around system use and data quality will struggle to realize the insights and value CRM can provide. These common mistakes often undermine adoption.

Inconsistent data entry and data silos. When some reps log every call and others don’t, the CRM system stops being a single source of truth. It’s important that teams can trust the data in the system to be complete, rather than living in another tool or spreadsheet.

Poor data quality. Duplicate contacts, outdated email addresses, and empty fields make reports unreliable and risk a poor customer experience. Regular data hygiene — monthly cleanups, field validation, and duplicate merging — keeps a CRM system trustworthy.

Not using the CRM system daily. If logging activities feels like extra work rather than part of the job, people tend to skip it or save it for later, creating a backlog of updates. But teams that make CRM updates part of their workflow avoid this entirely.

Lack of team adoption. One sales rep’s perfectly maintained contacts don’t make up for the rest of the team not using the CRM system. Adoption requires buy-in from leadership, clear expectations for what gets logged, and training on the tool and processes.

Overcomplicating workflows. Teams may be tempted to add too many custom fields, complex pipeline stages, or elaborate automations to support more advanced reporting or workflows. However, this can create a barrier to adoption, especially if the team has yet to establish basic habits and usage. It’s best to start simple, build consistency, and then layer in complexity.

CRM best practices for daily use

To get the most out of your CRM, create easy, reliable workflows that ensure the system is regularly maintained and updates are made throughout the day. Here’s how:

Keep data clean and updated

Assign ownership of data quality and set a recurring schedule — at least monthly — to audit data quality and take actions to remove or merge duplicates, enrich incomplete data, or set validation rules to prevent bad data. This leads to more reliable reports and better forecasting.

Use your CRM as a daily workspace

Open your CRM system every morning and use it to plan your day: review open tasks, check deals needing attention, and confirm upcoming follow-ups. A CRM system integrated with your work operating system lets you access or update data without switching between tools.

Standardize processes across teams

Clearly define what gets logged, pipeline stage definitions, and what counts as a completed follow-up. Consistent definitions support more reliable, consistent data.

Automate repetitive tasks wherever possible

Give yourself one less thing to do by using built-in CRM automation to handle routine updates. Consider automating across systems as well. For example, if you spend most of your day in Slack, consider using a deal tracking template to manage your pipeline directly within the platform.

Assess and optimize regularly

Revisit your pipeline stages, custom fields, and automation rules each quarter. Your CRM system and strategy should stay aligned with evolving business and team needs as you grow.

How to use Slack CRM as a customer management tool

For small businesses and growing teams, setting up and maintaining a full-featured CRM system can feel overwhelming and too time-consuming to implement and manage. Slack CRM for small businesses offers a different approach: it lets you manage your customer relationships right inside Slack. Instead of your CRM being another tab you have to switch to every time you need it, you can access and update customer data right where your work activity and conversations are already happening.

Here’s a look at what Slack CRM offers:

Conversational CRM with Slackbot. Slackbot is a personal AI agent that helps you find answers to questions, schedule and prepare for meetings, analyze documents, and more. You can ask Slackbot to log notes, add new contacts, update deal stages, or pull up account summaries. Taking CRM-based actions is as simple as conversationally typing out a request.

Automatic meeting briefs and deal summaries. Before a customer call, Slackbot can generate a meeting brief that pulls in relevant context — recent interactions, open deals, and outstanding tasks — so you’re prepared and don’t waste time digging for information. After a call, it can summarize what happened and outline the next steps.

Agenda views with suggested focus areas. Slack CRM includes an agenda view that organizes your day around your most pressing customer priorities, with suggested focus areas and reminders from Slackbot. That means you don’t need to review a long pipeline list and can instead focus on the highest-impact activities.

Power of Salesforce infrastructure. Slack CRM for small businesses is natively connected to Salesforce, providing enterprise-grade data security from the start. If your business grows to the point where you need more, there’s a direct, no-migration path to Salesforce’s full CRM capabilities.

Integration with your existing CRM tools. If your team already uses a CRM platform like Salesforce or another tool, Slack’s straightforward CRM integration brings that data into your Slack channels. Deal alerts, record updates, and customer notifications can flow directly into your team’s conversations.

Make your CRM a valuable, accessible source of truth

The value of a CRM system comes from consistent, well-planned use, and smaller businesses can realize this value just as much as large enterprises. By building a single source of truth, you capture the details that make a difference in your customer relationships.

It’s important to choose a CRM system that fits your workflows and to lean on automation wherever possible to make sure nothing gets lost or overlooked. Consider exploring a Slack CRM template to get started, or check out Slack’s workflow automation tools to simplify your processes and build repeatable workflows.

How to use CRM FAQs