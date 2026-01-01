AI in Slack is embedded directly in your workflow. Get AI conversation summaries to catch up on channels and meetings in seconds. AI search answers your questions across conversations and files. AI daily recaps and file summaries surface what matters most. Build workflows from a single prompt with AI workflow generation.

Slackbot, newly launched, serves as your personal agent for work to help you find information, schedule meetings, draft content, and prepare for calls based on your workspace context.

Slack Work OS unifies AI with your conversations, tools, and workflows so teams spend less time searching and more time moving work forward.