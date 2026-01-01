Slack is your work OS.
Welcome to the only work operating system designed for people to move business forward with the power of AI and agents.
47%
increase in productivity
97 mins.
Time saved weekly per person with Slack AI
2,600+
Apps ready to integrate out-of-the-box in Slack
Connect all your enterprise apps and data.
Tired of switching from app to app? Streamline processes with all your tools, apps, and data together in Slack. Choose from thousands of integrations in our directory, or build your own app from scratch with our API.
Empower every employee with agentic productivity.
Bring agents into the flow of work. Powered by conversational data in Slack, agents become more intelligent and helpful as they engage with your workforce like a member of the team.
See how Slack delivers results for teams in every industry.
IDC MarketScape Names Slack a Leader in Worldwide Team Collaboration
What is Slack?
Replace Ineffective Meetings with Slack
Preparing for a Future Powered by Generative AI
Frequently asked questions
A work operating system is a cloud-based platform that brings an organization's people, apps, data and AI together to help plan, run and track work in one place. It is not a traditional operating system that runs devices. Instead, it acts as the digital backbone for how work moves across teams. Slack’s Work OS brings conversations, tools, and workflows into a single system so teams can stay aligned and move faster without jumping between disconnected apps and provides relevant business context for more reliable AI.
A traditional operating system manages hardware, while project management tools focus on tracking tasks. A Work OS is built to coordinate people, processes, and information across the organization. Slack’s Work OS connects communication and work execution in real time, allowing teams to collaborate with full context rather than managing work in isolated tools.
Slack Work OS organizes work into shared channels so teams can collaborate with visibility and context. Conversations stay connected to the work they support, making it easier to align across functions and time zones. Apps are richly embedded where conversations occur, ensuring that dialogue and action happen simultaneously. Teams spend less time tracking down updates and more time making progress.
AI in Slack is embedded directly in your workflow. Get AI conversation summaries to catch up on channels and meetings in seconds. AI search answers your questions across conversations and files. AI daily recaps and file summaries surface what matters most. Build workflows from a single prompt with AI workflow generation.
Slackbot, newly launched, serves as your personal agent for work to help you find information, schedule meetings, draft content, and prepare for calls based on your workspace context.
Slack Work OS unifies AI with your conversations, tools, and workflows so teams spend less time searching and more time moving work forward.
Slack Work OS integrates with over 2,600 business tools, including productivity suites, CRM platforms, and specialized enterprise software. Updates and actions from those systems flow directly into Slack, allowing teams to work from one place instead of constantly switching between apps.
Slack and Salesforce connect customer data directly to team conversations. Salesforce updates appear in Slack channels where teams collaborate, making it easier to act quickly and stay aligned. Revenue teams gain better visibility while reducing the need to move between systems.
Slack Work OS is built for teams that need to coordinate work across people, systems, and tools. Sales teams use it to accelerate deal cycles and improve pipeline visibility. Service teams resolve cases faster with real-time collaboration. Marketing teams launch campaigns with better alignment and performance. Engineering, IT, and HR teams streamline operations and reduce tool sprawl.
Whether you're a fast-growing SMB or a global enterprise, if your organization needs to move faster, reduce friction, and align teams across functions—Slack Work OS delivers.
Slack Work OS is built on enterprise-grade security with features like data encryption, compliance certifications (SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR), and enterprise-level controls. IT teams can manage permissions, retain data, and audit activity - all while keeping work flowing securely.
Absolutely. Build custom workflows using Workflow Builder (no code required), create purpose-built agents with Agentforce, or develop custom apps with the Slack Platform. You can automate approvals, intake processes, notifications, and more to match how your team actually works.
Start by organizing work into channels for projects, teams, or initiatives. Connect the tools you already use, then layer in automation and AI where it helps most. Most teams see value within days, not months of getting started.