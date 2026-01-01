AI in Slack is embedded directly in your workflow. Get AI conversation summaries to catch up on channels and meetings in seconds. AI searches answer your questions across conversations and files. AI daily recaps and file summaries surface what matters most. Build workflows from a single prompt with AI workflow generation.

Slackbot, newly launched, serves as your personal agent for work to help you find information, schedule meetings, draft content and prepare for calls based on your workspace context.

The Slack work operating system unifies AI with your conversations, tools and workflows so that teams spend less time searching and more time moving work forwards.