Slack is your work operating system
Welcome to the only work operating system designed for people to move business forward with the power of AI and agents.
47%
increase in productivity 47% increase in productivity
97 mins
saved weekly per person with Slack AI 97 mins saved weekly per person with Slack AI
2,600+
apps ready to integrate out of the box in Slack 2,600+ apps ready to integrate out of the box in Slack
Connect all your enterprise apps and data.
Tired of switching from app to app? Streamline processes with all your tools, apps and data together in Slack. Choose from thousands of integrations in our directory, or build your own app from scratch with our API.
Empower every employee with agentic productivity.
Bring agents into the flow of work. Powered by conversational data in Slack, agents become more intelligent and helpful as they engage with your workforce like a member of the team.
The most innovative companies run their business in Slack.
Frequently asked questions
A work operating system is a cloud-based platform that brings an organisation’s people, apps, data and AI together to help plan, run and track work in one place. It is not a traditional operating system that runs devices. Instead, it acts as the digital backbone for how work moves across teams. Slack’s work operating system brings conversations, tools and workflows into a single system so that teams can stay aligned and move faster without jumping between disconnected apps, and provides relevant business context for more reliable AI.
A traditional operating system manages hardware, while project management tools focus on tracking tasks. A work operating system is built to coordinate people, processes and information across the organisation. Slack’s work operating system connects communication and work execution in real time, allowing teams to collaborate with full context rather than managing work in isolated tools.
The Slack work operating system organises work into shared channels so that teams can collaborate with visibility and context. Conversations stay connected to the work that they support, making it easier to align across functions and time zones. Apps are richly embedded where conversations occur, ensuring that dialogue and action happen simultaneously. Teams spend less time tracking down updates and more time making progress.
AI in Slack is embedded directly in your workflow. Get AI conversation summaries to catch up on channels and meetings in seconds. AI searches answer your questions across conversations and files. AI daily recaps and file summaries surface what matters most. Build workflows from a single prompt with AI workflow generation.
Slackbot, newly launched, serves as your personal agent for work to help you find information, schedule meetings, draft content and prepare for calls based on your workspace context.
The Slack work operating system unifies AI with your conversations, tools and workflows so that teams spend less time searching and more time moving work forwards.
The Slack work operating system integrates with over 2,600 business tools, including productivity suites, CRM platforms and specialised enterprise software. Updates and actions from those systems flow directly into Slack, allowing teams to work from one place instead of constantly switching between apps.
Slack and Salesforce connect customer data directly to team conversations. Salesforce updates appear in Slack channels where teams collaborate, making it easier to act quickly and stay aligned. Revenue teams gain better visibility while reducing the need to move between systems.
The Slack work operating system is built for teams that need to coordinate work across people, systems and tools. Sales teams use it to accelerate deal cycles and improve pipeline visibility. Service teams resolve cases faster with real-time collaboration. Marketing teams launch campaigns with better alignment and performance. Engineering, IT and HR teams streamline operations and reduce tool sprawl.
Whether you’re a fast-growing SME or a global enterprise, if your organisation needs to move faster, reduce friction and align teams across functions – the Slack work operating system delivers.