Built for scale

The collaboration solution for companies of any size
Organisations both large and small thrive with scalable, reliable and flexible communication in Slack.
Always on, always reliable
Companies around the world trust Slack as their home for collaboration, especially when they need it the most.
- Globally distributed architecture
- Secure replication of customer data
‘Slack is a critical business tool to millions, and we commit to a commensurate level of availability and reliability. The demands on our infrastructure do not change when employees are connecting from their office, a mobile network or their home.’
Slack scales with your business
No matter how big you grow or how many ways your teams work together, Slack scales with a limitless number of channels or workspaces.
- Maps to the way that your company is organised
- Ensures that company updates reach the entire organisation
- Increases engagement with focused spaces for collaboration
Granular control is in your hands
Administrators at even the largest of organisations can manage Slack with precise, smart controls.
Central controls and governance
Slack is managed from a central dashboard, so management is only a moment away.
Customisable by workspace
Policies can vary by workspace for teams with different compliance or regulatory needs.
Admin roles and delegation
Delegate administrative tasks to speed up IT response times and keep employees happy.
Trackable message engagement
See how communication performs at large companies with per-message statistics.
‘While email metrics extraction is cumbersome and error-prone, Slack is delivering KPI-ready insights in real time and on the fly. When we share essential information using Slack, we know exactly when the message has been received for comprehension by the whole team.’
Frequently asked questions
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised.
In addition, Slack offers security features, such as Enterprise Key Management, that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme here.
Enterprise+ is Slack’s solution for large or complex organisations. It empowers your company to work with the agility of a small company while tapping into the resources and shared knowledge of your enterprise.
Enterprise+ includes all of the security and governance functionality that you’d expect in an enterprise solution, but with an intuitive, consumer-like experience that drives adoption.
Enterprise+ powers the work of some of the world’s largest companies – like IBM, Condé Nast, Moody’s, Oracle and E-Trade – and is the only collaboration product that can support up to 500,000 people.
Enterprise+ is a paid subscription. Compare subscription features and pricing here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira.
Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Channels are where work happens in Slack. A channel is a single place for a team to share messages, tools and files. People often create channels for company announcements, customer support triage, asking for IT or HR help, and sharing social interests.
Channels can be public (open to everyone at the organisation) or private (invite only). In addition, organisations on a paid Slack subscription can share a channel with external partners such as agencies, clients and vendors with Slack Connect. Learn more about how channels can speed up your daily work here.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organisations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, such as Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organised and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done.
For more reading on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our Resources Library.