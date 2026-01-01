The difference between Slack and Teams.
Microsoft Teams is great for messages and meetings, but work today demands a whole lot more. You need AI, you need context and you need a platform that can bring it all together. Slack is that platform. It pulls your data, apps and conversations into one place, so your AI is smarter, your team is faster and your business is always ready for what's next.
Six reasons customers choose Slack over Teams
Slack vs Teams
|Channel flexibility
|Unlimited channels – all in one place. Change between channel types anytime.
|Capped at 1,000 channels per team. Channel types aren't flexible.
|External collaboration
|Slack Connect is easy to set up, built on Slack security and supports all features for both orgs.
|Needs multi-step configuration of Microsoft Entra B2B Direct Connect. All features not supported
|App integrations
|Slack integrates with over 2,600 apps, which are supported consistently across channel types.
|Many apps are not supported across all channel types. Apps create tabs forcing you to toggle.
|Automation
|Workflow Builder is a native, low to no-code tool for easily creating and scaling automations.
|Requires Microsoft power automate. Workflows may not be supported across all apps and channels.
|AI Features
|Native AI is available on all paid subscriptions and works consistently across all features.
|Requires add-on Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses. Not supported consistently in chats and channels.
|AI agents
|All your agents and AI apps integrate seamlessly and consistently on all channel types.
|Requires Copilot license. Agents deployed as custom apps not supported in all channel types.
|Enterprise search
|Built into Enterprise+ subscriptions. Lives in the Slack search Connects to apps like Microsoft 365.
|Requires add-on Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Can only access through Copilot interface.
|Dynamic file sharing
|Work objects deliver AI summaries, rich previews & third-party app data next to your conversations.
|File sharing is designed primarily around SharePoint and OneDrive.
|Salesforce Integration
|Slack is the conversational interface for Salesforce with instant access to real-time customer data.
|Basic record search, record editing limited to desktop version.
Microsoft users love using Slack.
Slack pulls all your Microsoft apps into one place and connects them to every other tool that you need (Workday, Figma, Jira and the rest). Creating a unified, context-rich platform that makes your AI smarter, helps your people move faster and saves you from scrambling to stitch all your work together.Watch demo
Questions,
meet answers.
Give us a shout, and we'll connect you with an expert who can help with anything you need.
- Learn more about Microsoft 365 in Slack
- Explore switching to Slack
- Get a personalised demo
Thank you
We're setting you up with a Slack expert now, so get your questions ready (about Slack, the meaning of life, whatever). They've got answers, and they're looking forward to chatting soon.
Not convinced? We'll just leave these here then.
'I finally have a place where I can communicate with my entire organisation to share experiences, wins and learnings. Plus, we’ve seen massive productivity gains. We couldn’t be happier with our choice to implement Slack'.
But wait, there's more.
Microsoft Unbundled Teams: It’s your chance to reimagine work
What is Slack and how does it work?
AI blind spots? The hidden risk of disconnected business tools.
Frequently asked questions
Slack and Teams have overlapping features, but they're used to support work in fundamentally different ways.
Slack is a work operating system that transforms how teams collaborate by bringing together people, data, AI and apps into one intelligent platform known for its simplicity, flexible design and user-friendly UI.
With its channel-based architecture and real-time collaboration capabilities, Slack enables asynchronous work and reduces email and meeting dependencies, making it the ideal foundation for modern, distributed teams to achieve faster decision-making and improved productivity.
Teams is designed to work seamlessly within Microsoft's apps, though this tight integration means it's optimised primarily for Microsoft's suite of applications and follows an email-centric workflow model. This can limit flexibility when integrating with third-party tools and non-Microsoft applications.
Slack stands out as the leading alternative because it's purpose-built for collaboration excellence. Slack integrates with over 2,600 apps out of the box and creates a seamless experience that feels like one connected workspace. Slack was designed from the ground up to be a work operating system that brings together people, processes, data and AI.
Slack can integrate with Microsoft Teams. You can install the Microsoft Teams Calls for Slack App and bring your video conferencing needs to where your team is already working in Slack.
Yes, Slack has robust native integrations with Microsoft 365. In fact, 76% of Slack customers use Microsoft 365, and over 150,000 customers have integrated Microsoft apps (including Teams) into Slack.
Slack offers seamless integration with Outlook, OneDrive, SharePoint and even Teams. Users can send emails to Slack, manage calendar events, share files from OneDrive and SharePoint directly within Slack and even use Teams for interoperability with calling and messaging. Learn why Microsoft users love using Slack in this demo video.
Microsoft Teams unbundling means that effective 1 November 2025, Microsoft must offer Office 365/Microsoft 365 suites both with and without Teams globally. This creates several opportunities:
- Choice: You no longer have to pay for Teams if you don't use it effectively, companies are now free to choose their own preferred vendor.
- Migration support: Microsoft must now provide expanded data portability and export tools, making migration to other platforms like Slack much easier.
- Learn more about Microsoft Teams unbundling.
We like to think so – but we’re admittedly a little biased. Slack is designed to be a faster, more flexible way for teams to communicate, organise work and keep everything in one place. While Microsoft Teams is tightly bundled with the Microsoft Office ecosystem, Slack focuses on simplicity, speed and connecting all your tools – not just the ones from one vendor. Many companies use Slack because it reduces noise, makes collaboration feel more human and helps teams move work forward with less friction.
When evaluating Slack vs Teams pricing, it's important to note that as of 1 November 2025, Microsoft Teams is now a separate purchase from Office 365/Microsoft 365 suites, with Teams pricing starting at £8.55 per user per month for Microsoft Teams Enterprise/Microsoft Teams EEA.
Unlike bundled solutions, Slack offers transparent, straightforward pricing that allows organisations to choose the collaboration tools that best fit their specific needs. See our pricing subscriptions or contact sales for more details.
Slack has an app ecosystem with over 2,600 third-party integrations that are supported consistently across all channel types. Slack apps are designed to work in conversations, so your apps and teams are working side-by-side.
In contrast, Teams excels with deep, native integrations within the Microsoft 365 suite, offering functionality like co-authoring documents in Word and Excel directly within the Teams app. One of the main ways to use an app in Teams is on a dedicated tab on chat or channel, requiring users to toggle.
Yes! Slack enables async work capabilities where team members can complete tasks on their own time. Slack has a channel-based approach that keeps conversations organised and searchable, eliminating the need for long email chains and reducing the number of status update meetings. In fact, our customers see a 33% decrease in time spent in meetings since implementing Slack.3
Yes, Slack is built with enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance at the core. It supports features like data encryption at rest and in transit, granular admin controls, audit logs, Enterprise Key Management and a long list of industry certifications. Whether you’re a small startup or a highly regulated enterprise, Slack provides the controls your IT and security teams need – without slowing your people down.
2 FY25 Slack internal data, product usage analysis.
3 2025 Salesforce success metrics global highlights Data is aggregated from 1,754 customers across ten countries.
4 Based on an internal analysis during the pilot of Slack AI features (channel recaps, thread summaries and AI search answers)
5 'The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Sales Teams', a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Slack, November 2023
6 G2 Slack reviews & product details Nov 2025
7 G2 Microsoft Teams reviews & product details Nov 2025