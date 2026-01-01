Why Microsoft customers love Slack

This video is best for:

Your Microsoft apps are integral, but are they limiting your growth?

Learn how Slack’s intelligent operating system helps leading organisations unlock exponential value without ditching Microsoft 365 or other third-party tools.

Slack is an open, intelligent work operating system that goes beyond integration. It learns from your team, anticipates needs and automates routine tasks so you can focus on high-value work.

In this demo, you’ll learn how organisations: