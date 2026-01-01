Why Microsoft customers love Slack

This video is best for:
- Business decision makers
- Technology professionals
Your Microsoft apps are integral, but are they limiting your growth?
Learn how Slack’s intelligent operating system helps leading organisations unlock exponential value without ditching Microsoft 365 or other third-party tools.
Slack is an open, intelligent work operating system that goes beyond integration. It learns from your team, anticipates needs and automates routine tasks so you can focus on high-value work.
In this demo, you’ll learn how organisations:
- Amplify productivity: Slack’s AI-powered workflows intelligently route information and automate decisions across Microsoft and third-party applications
- Accelerate innovation: Contextual intelligence in Slack surfaces the right people, data and insights exactly when teams need them.
- Scale operations: Slack adapts and learns your organisational patterns to continuously streamline work.
