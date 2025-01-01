SLACK FOR SALES TEAMS

Channels are where work happens in Slack. A channel is a single place for a team to share messages, tools and files. People often create channels for company announcements, customer support triage, asking for IT or HR help, and sharing social interests.

Channels can be public (open to everyone at the organisation) or private (invite-only). In addition, organisations on a paid Slack subscription can share a channel with external partners like agencies, clients and vendors with Slack Connect. Learn more about how channels can speed up your daily work.