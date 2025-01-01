SLACK FOR SALES TEAMS

Big wins, faster than ever
Grow revenue more efficiently. Slack unites your people with their customers, tools and data so that they can accelerate deals in a major way.
Shorten the sales cycle and rack up more deals
Bring together reps, partners, experts and sales data in one central account channel
Connect your sales tools directly to Slack so that your CRM, contracts, project management and more are just a click away
27%
average increase in win rate*
26%
average increase in sales productivity*
Spend less time working and more time selling
Ramp up new reps faster with an automated onboarding process and instant access to documentation
Build on deal insights from Salesforce Sales Cloud for more accurate forecasting
Use workflows to automate routine tasks for rapid deal cycles
‘We’re spending more time prospecting and less time on the administrative work updating deals in Salesforce. There’s no doubt reps are able to source more business and close deals faster.’
Strengthen relationships with Slack Connect
Build deeper, differentiated relationships with customers in secure Slack Connect channels
Extend the power of Slack to partners by bringing external sales teams into your channels
Nurture customer relationships with real-time data in the same channels that you work out of
‘Historically, the gold standard of a deep relationship in sales was getting the person on text. Now the gold standard is getting them into a Slack channel.’
Closing deals this fast is a big deal.
Add organisation and speed to your sales team with pre-made templates in Slack.
1:1 coaching
Set goals, track growth and share resources in more effective 1:1 check-ins.See template
Productivity begins with your favourite tools
Reduce context switching by pulling account data and documents from platforms like Salesforce, DocuSign and Highspot, and connect these to workflows to automate everyday tasks.
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Slack helps to make sales a team sport by facilitating seamless and fast collaboration between cross-functional teams and decision-makers in any organisation. Here’s how:
- Quickly loop in colleagues, partners and experts to make decisions in real time.
- Integrate with your CRM to allow key account details to be viewed by everyone at your organisation within Slack.
- Set keyword notifications to spark collaboration and bring in experts to close deals faster.
- Tune into conversations in channels you’re not a member of to gain deal-winning insights and knowledge.
No, but it does integrate with your CRM, including Salesforce, HubSpot and Zoho.
By using Slack and your CRM together, teams can easily stay in the loop on leads, account details and more from within Slack, allowing them to respond faster to new opportunities and collaborate seamlessly with colleagues across the organisation.
Salesforce was one of Slack’s earliest partners, letting teams easily stay up to date on their Salesforce records from within Slack.
There are two apps that connect Salesforce and Slack. In order to use the Salesforce app for Slack, a Salesforce system administrator will need to install and configure the Slack app for Salesforce. Each app provides different functionality.
The Slack app for Salesforce
- View Slack messages associated with a record
- Send Salesforce records to Slack
- Set up record alerts in Slack channels
The Salesforce app for Slack
- Available in the Slack Marketplace
- Search and preview Salesforce records for all standard objects
- Route relevant alerts to channels
- Add Slack messages to Salesforce records
Learn more about how to superpower your sales with Slack + Salesforce integration and how it works.
Channels are where work happens in Slack. A channel is a single place for a team to share messages, tools and files. People often create channels for company announcements, customer support triage, asking for IT or HR help, and sharing social interests.
Channels can be public (open to everyone at the organisation) or private (invite-only). In addition, organisations on a paid Slack subscription can share a channel with external partners like agencies, clients and vendors with Slack Connect. Learn more about how channels can speed up your daily work.
Slack helps organisations bring their people and tools together in one place so they can stay productive and aligned from anywhere. More than 750,000 businesses use Slack every day for team messaging, file sharing and video/voice calls. You can integrate thousands of tools, like Google Drive, Zoom and Salesforce or create custom bots or apps just for your organisation. Find out more about how Slack features work.