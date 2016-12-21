Dealbot by Pipedrive

We only retain the Personal Data collected from a User for as long as the User’s account is active or otherwise for a limited period of time as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we have initially collected it, unless otherwise required by law. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements as follows: 1. the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 6 months of the date of closure; 2. backups are kept for 3 months; 3. billing information is retained for a period of 7 years as of their provision to Pipedrive in accordance with the Estonian accounting and taxation laws 4. information on legal transactions between Client and Pipedrive is retained for a period of 10 years as of their provision to Pipedrive in accordance with the general limitation period set for civil claims in the Estonian General Part of the Civil Code Act

Data archiving and removal policy

Pipedrive does not own, control or direct the use of any of the Client Data stored or processed by a Client or User via the Service. Only the Client or Users are entitled to access, retrieve and direct the use of such Client Data. Pipedrive is largely unaware of what Client Data is actually being stored or made available by a Client or User to the Service and does not directly access such Client Data except as authorized by the Client, or as necessary to provide Services to the Client and its Users. Because Pipedrive does not collect or determine the use of any Personal Data contained in the Client Data and because it does not determine the purposes for which such Personal Data is collected, the means of collecting such Personal Data, or the uses of such Personal Data, Pipedrive is not acting in the capacity of data controller in terms of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679, hereinafter “GDPR”) and does not have the associated responsibilities under the GDPR. Pipedrive should be considered only as a processor on behalf of its Clients and Users as to any Client Data containing Personal Data that is subject to the requirements of the GDPR. Except as provided in this Privacy Policy, Pipedrive does not independently cause Client Data containing Personal Data stored in connection with the Services to be transferred or otherwise made available to third parties, except to third party subcontractors who may process such data on behalf of Pipedrive in connection with Pipedrive’s provision of Services to Clients. Such actions are performed or authorized only by the applicable Client or User. The Client or the User is the data controller under the Regulation for any Client Data containing Personal Data, meaning that such party controls the manner such Personal Data is collected and used as well as the determination of the purposes and means of the processing of such Personal Data. Pipedrive is not responsible for the content of the Personal Data contained in the Client Data or other information stored on its servers (or its subcontractors’ servers) at the discretion of the Client or User nor is Pipedrive responsible for the manner in which the Client or User collects, handles disclosure, distributes or otherwise processes such information.