We take the security of your data seriously. Credentials that you use to connect your accounts to Zapier are protected with bank-level encryption. The only action that Zapier takes on your accounts are those necessary to run the Zaps you create. The raw requests Zapier makes to other services on your behalf are stored for 7 days for troubleshooting purposes, then purged on a rolling basis. User-facing Task History is stored for longer periods of time (approximately 3 months, never longer than 4 months) so that you can monitor Zapier activity and replay failures. For further information on how your data is managed at Zapier, refer to

Technical details at