Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy You authorize us to retain Your Data for 30 days after any termination or expiration of this Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, following any such termination or expiration We have no obligation to maintain Your Data, and have the right to delete or destroy all copies of Your Data in Our systems or otherwise in Our possession or control, unless legally prohibited.

Data archiving and removal policy We may retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements. Consistent with these requirements, we will try to delete your information quickly upon request. Please note, however, that there might be latency in deleting information from our servers and backed-up versions might exist after deletion. In addition, we do not delete from our servers files any information that you have in common with other users.

Data storage policy We retain your personal information until it is requested to be purged from our systems by an authorized member of your organization. We may retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements.

App/service has sub-processors yes