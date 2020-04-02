Xactly Incent provides sales reps visibility into their variable compensation as well as streamlines administration of sales compensation. The Xactly Incent Slack App provides reps a quick view of their compensation right at their fingertips in Slack, as well as provides easy access to compensation inquiry submission to their sales managers.
Xactly Incent will be able to view:
Xactly Incent will be able to do:
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