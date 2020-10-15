Gainsight Sally

Data retention policy
Data is retained as per the Gainsight contract/service agreement. Upon Termination of the Service Agreement, data is deleted 30 days after notification is sent and inactive status is set. A 90 day window is designated to account for any backup data retention.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is retained as per the Gainsight contract/service agreement. Upon Termination of the Service Agreement, data is deleted 30 days after notification is sent and inactive status is set. A 90 day window is designated to account for any backup data retention.
We keep daily full backups for 7 days, and weekly fully backups for a max of 4 weeks. Backups are encrypted with AES256 encryption.
All logs will be available for 30 Days in our log management tool, SumoLogic. Logs beyond 30 days will be archived in S3 Location for retention of one year. After the duration of one year, the logs would be automatically purged.
Data storage policy
The Customer is in full control over what data comes into Gainsight. Common data sources include customer, contract , telemetry, support tickets, survey and contact data. For minimum functionality we would need to pull accounts, contacts, opportunities, and leads objects data.
Encryption-in-transit: HTTPS (TLS 1.2)
Encryption-at-rest: AWS default - AES-256 bucket-level encryption applied for each file.
Encryption-at-rest: PGP encryption - RSA-4096 applied for each file.
The Gainsight CSM suite performs in memory processing of data within Heroku while data storage is handeled in AWS. Common data types will include NPI (Non-Public Information) and PII (Personally Identifiable Information).
Note - Gainsight is now currently HIPAA compliant, however, Gainsight does not require PHI. Gainsight does not accept PCI (Payment Card Information) or SPII (Sensitive Personally Identifiable Information).
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no