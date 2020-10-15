Gainsight Sally

Sally makes rich Gainsight data easily accessible through simple conversation. Your teams will rally around your customers with real-time customer insight within their Slack channels. - Talk with Sally just like talking with a real person; her machine-learning technology enables her to recognise a wide-range of words and questions and helps her get smarter with each interaction - Quickly gain insight into your customers by asking diverse questions about your portfolio; ask for a summary of any customer including health score details, NPS survey responses and key sponsors. - Facilitate collaboration across all teams with easily accessible customer information and engage each team members to rally around the customer’s goals. To use Sally, you need a paid Gainsight instance that can be connected with your Slack team(s).