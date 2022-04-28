Data retention policy
Data for the Seismic Slack app is retained indefinitely unless we are requested to delete it by a customer admin. We will also delete it upon end of a contract.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data for the Seismic Slack app is never archived. We will remove data if requested by a customer admin
Data storage policy
Data is encrypted at rest
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
VectorDB, Embedding models, Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT (gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18)
LLM retention settings
No data is stored in the LLM during or after processing.
LLM data tenancy policy
Data is processed in a multi-tenant environment. No data is stored by the LLM during or after processing.
LLM data residency policy
Data is processed by LLM in their designated regions. No data is stored in the LLM or retained after processing.