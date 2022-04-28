Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data for the Seismic Slack app is retained indefinitely unless we are requested to delete it by a customer admin. We will also delete it upon end of a contract.

Data archiving and removal policy Data for the Seismic Slack app is never archived. We will remove data if requested by a customer admin

Data storage policy Data is encrypted at rest

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used VectorDB, Embedding models, Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT (gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18)

LLM retention settings No data is stored in the LLM during or after processing.

LLM data tenancy policy Data is processed in a multi-tenant environment. No data is stored by the LLM during or after processing.