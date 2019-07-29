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Zoom

More ways to use Zoom in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Zoom to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Zoom:

New Zoom meeting

Create a Zoom meeting and let your team join from a link in Slack

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions