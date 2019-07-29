Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will retain personal data for as long as required to do what we say we will in this Statement, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law. The criteria used to determine our retention periods include: The length of time we have an ongoing relationship with you and provide our services to you (for example, for as long as you have an account with us or keep using our services); Whether we have a legal obligation to keep the data (for example, certain laws require us to keep records of your transactions for a certain period of time before we can delete them); or Whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations). Customers can delete their own accounts.

Data archiving and removal policy We will process your request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. We may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes or to complete transactions that you began prior to requesting any deletion. We use commercially reasonable efforts to delete your personal data as required but retain records necessary to comply with a governmental authority or applicable federal, state, or local law. Where legally permitted, we may decline to process requests, including requests that are unreasonably repetitive or systematic, require disproportionate technical effort, or jeopardize the privacy of others.Customers can delete their own accounts.

Data storage policy Zoom operates globally, which means personal data may be stored and processed (for example stored in a data center) in any country where we or our service providers have facilities or hold events. By using Zoom or providing personal data for any of the purposes stated above, you acknowledge that your personal data may be transferred to or stored in the United States or in other countries around the world. Such countries may have data protection rules that are different and less protective than those of your country.

App/service has sub-processors no