Team discussing work in the Slack appTeam discussing work in the Slack app

Slack is where the future works

Transform the way that you work with one place for everyone and everything that you need to get things done.

  • Natwest
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Sky UK
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Deliveroo
Watch video
Video describing what Slack is and who it’s for

What is Slack?

Slack is your company’s home for everyone and everything – a productivity platform that helps companies to achieve more.

Move faster by organising your work life

The key to productivity in Slack is organised spaces called channels – a different one for everything that you’re working on. With all the people, messages and files related to a topic in one place, you can move much faster.

    Focus your time, on your own terms

    Give yourself the flexibility to work when, where and how you work best. Take control of notifications, collaborate live or on your own time, and find answers in conversations from across your company.

      Simplify teamwork for everyone

      Give everyone that you work with – both inside and outside your company – a more productive way to stay in sync. Respond faster with emoji, keep conversations focused in channels and simplify all your communication into one place.

        Get started with Slack

        Sign up

        Create a new Slack workspace in just a few moments. It’s free to try for teams of any size.

        Invite your colleagues

        Slack is better together (no, really, it’s a bit underwhelming by yourself), and it’s easy to invite your team.

        Give it a go

        Run a project, coordinate with your team or just talk things through. Slack is a blank canvas for teamwork.

        Slack app used on a phone

        ON-DEMAND

        Webinar

        What is Slack?

        Smiley face inside a speech bubble
        Customer stories

        Get inspired by real Slack customers

        Megaphone, representing marketing teams
        Solutions

        Learn how Slack can work for your team

        Cartoon rocket in flight
        How-to

        Start off on the right foot with Slack 101

        Slack app used on a phone

        ON-DEMAND

        Webinar

        What is Slack?

        Smiley face inside a speech bubble
        Customer stories

        Get inspired by real Slack customers

        Megaphone, representing marketing teams
        Solutions

        Learn how Slack can work for your team

        Cartoon rocket in flight
        How-to

        Start off on the right foot with Slack 101

        Welcome to where the future works

        Get startedRequest a demo